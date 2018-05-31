Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Ignore social media 'fake news' says school where teacher has been tested

PUBLISHED: 07:03 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:07 11 March 2020

A teacher at Flegg High Ormiston Academy has been tested for coronavirus after a trip to Italy. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

A teacher at Flegg High Ormiston Academy has been tested for coronavirus after a trip to Italy. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

©archant2017

A school where a member of staff has been tested for coronavirus has urged parents to ignore 'fake news' on social media which claims that the school has been forced to shut.

Kate Williams, principal at Flegg High Ormiston Academy in Martham, has written to parents telling them a teacher has been tested for coronavirus as a precaution after a trip to Italy Photo: OATKate Williams, principal at Flegg High Ormiston Academy in Martham, has written to parents telling them a teacher has been tested for coronavirus as a precaution after a trip to Italy Photo: OAT

A member of staff at Flegg Ormiston Academy in Martham is in self-isolation after visiting Northern Italy during the half-term break.

But the school has stressed it is remain open, despite claims on some social media sites.

The school posted a message on its own website saying: 'Please ignore fake news posted on social media. The academy is open as normal. All official information will be sent via e-mail and posted on the academy's website.'

The post continued: 'The academy is following the latest guidance from Public Health England and Department for Education to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the whole school community in light of the development that a staff member has sought advice from 111 and is being tested for Covid-19.

'The academy currently remains open as usual in line with the most up to date advice from the government. We will keep parents, carers and the wider community updated should this advice change.

'Anyone with concerns relating to Coronavirus (COVID-19) can access the latest advice here https://www.gov.uk/guidance/coronavirus-covid-19-information-for-the-public

'Anyone returning from the identified countries or experiencing specific health concerns, related symptoms or with general medical enquiries should contact 111 for advice or visit https://111.nhs.uk/covid-19. They should not visit their local GP surgery or A&E.'

MORE: Norfolk academy teacher tested for coronavirus

A letter to parents sent out via email yesterday (Tuesday, March 10) from school principal Kate Williams moved to reassure parents the school was following all the latest government advice to keep pupils safe and undertaking additional cleaning.

The letter said: 'I wanted to write to assure you that the academy is following the latest advice from Public Health England (PHE) and the Department for Education, to ensure the health and wellbeing of our whole school community, which is, as always our top priority.

'We have been made aware that a member of our teaching staff who visited a category 2 area (not one of the quarantined areas) in Northern Italy during the half term break, has today been advised to self-isolate after contacting 111 and has been tested for Covid-19, as a precautionary measure.

'We will of course continue to monitor the situation closely and keep you updated, as we know more.'

In the meantime the school said it would continue to follow guidance from the Department for Education regarding steps that can be taken to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including coronavirus.

The letter asks for parents' help in encouraging safe practices at home.

It adds: 'As an academy, we take our duty of care extremely seriously and we will keep you updated on any further developments should the need arise.'

Latest figures show that 382 people are now confirmed to have Covid-19 in the UK - up from 319 the day before - and six people have died in British hospitals.

Health minister Nadine Dorries became the first MP to be diagnosed with the illness.

The Conservative MP said she has been self-isolating at home after testing positive and her parliamentary office has closed following advice from Public Health England.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Five new cases of coronavirus in east of England as UK total reaches 373

A coronavirus unit installed at hospitals across the region. Picture: Chris Bishop

Crash blocks part of A47

There has been a crash on the A47. Picture: Google

Man cleared of killing teen following fight over broken wing mirror

Liam Russell appearing at Norwich Crown Court. Photo: East Anglia News Service

Family puts popular snooker and pool club up for sale

Diss Cue Club, on Sawmills Road, has been put up for sale. Picture: Fenn Wright

Coronavirus: Ignore social media ‘fake news’ says school where teacher has been tested

A teacher at Flegg High Ormiston Academy has been tested for coronavirus after a trip to Italy. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Five new cases of coronavirus in east of England as UK total reaches 373

A coronavirus unit installed at hospitals across the region. Picture: Chris Bishop

Two N&N Hospital workers self-isolate as precaution over coronavirus

Two staff at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital are self isolating as a coronavirus precaution. (Picture: Nick Butcher)

Second man dies after A47 crash

A photo from the scene of a crash on the A47 at Little Fransham. Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter

Three adults and two children injured after head-on crash on A47

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision on the A47 Acle Straight. Four people, including two children, remain in hospital Photo: Google Maps

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Crash blocks part of A47

There has been a crash on the A47. Picture: Google

Owner of Baby Buddha splits restaurant in half to sell

Yuk-Sun or 'Sonny' Ngai, ready to steam their renowned dumplings at Baby Buddha. Pic: Denise Bradley

Campaigners call for bus lane to be open to all traffic

Jeremy King who has started a petition to open the bus lane between Earlham Green Lane and Clover Hill Road to all traffic, with supporters Mary Hill, left, and Kerry Jones. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Five new cases of coronavirus in east of England as UK total reaches 373

A coronavirus unit installed at hospitals across the region. Picture: Chris Bishop

Susan Long murder: Fresh appeal made 50 years after teen’s death

Susan Long's murder remains unsolved. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary
Drive 24