Five cases of Omicron variant confirmed in Norfolk

Robbie Nichols

Published: 2:38 PM December 11, 2021
Updated: 3:05 PM December 11, 2021
Shoppers in Norwich staying safe in face masks. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Norfolk has a total of five Omicron cases confirmed by the UK Health Security Agency - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Five cases of the Omicron Covid variant have been confirmed in Norfolk by the UK Health Security Agency.

As of December 6 there are two cases in North Norfolk, one case in Great Yarmouth, one case in Norwich and one case in South Norfolk.

Further to the confirmed cases, Norfolk has 12 suspected cases where further testing is taking place.

King's Lynn and West Norfolk have three suspected cases, as do Norwich and Breckland.

Great Yarmouth has two further suspected cases. South Norfolk has one.

Broadland is the county's only local authority with no cases or suspected cases.

The county's first case was announced on November 29.

The north Norfolk case was one of eight new cases announced in England that day.

On December 8, Boris Johnson announced new Plan B rules in hopes of slowing the spread of the new variant.

The new rules included working from home where possible and the reintroduction of masks in indoor venues.

