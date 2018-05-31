Video

Five more coronavirus deaths at Norfolk hospitals

Five more people have died after contracting coronavirus in Norfolk.

As of Sunday, April 5, the number of patients being treated for COVID-19 who have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital has increased by four to 23.

One further patient has also died at the James Paget Hospital, in Gorleston.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the JPH said: “Sadly, we can confirm that one patient who was being cared for at the James Paget University Hospital, and had tested positive for COVID-19, has died.

“The patient who died was a woman in her 70s with underlying health conditions.

“Their family has been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult and distressing time.”

In total, 51 people in Norfolk have died in hospital after testing positive for the virus, with 23 cases at the NNUH, 15 at the QEH and 13 at the JPH.

The local figures come as the number of people who have died from coronavirus in the UK increased by 621 to 4,934 in 24-hours.

The total number of confirmed deaths of people who tested positive for coronavirus in hospitals in England is 4,494, up by 555 on Saturday, NHS England have said.

The patients were aged between 33-years and 103-years old, with 29 of the 555, aged between 35 and 95 years old, having no known underlying health condition.

As of 9am of April 5, the number of confirmed cased of COVID-19 in the UK has reached 47,806, a 24-hour increase of 5,903, the highest day on day rise since the outbreak began.

It has taken the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK 15 days to go from just over 5,000 (5,018 as of 9am March 21) to nearly 50,000.

Today’s figures also show the number of new people tested daily in the UK for coronavirus has reached the highest figure to date with 12,334 tests completed since yesterday, pushing the number back above 10,000.

The total number of people in the UK tested since the outbreak began - 195,524 - is the equivalent of around 293 people in every 100,000, or 0.3% of the population.