Five new black belts roam the streets of Bungay

PUBLISHED: 09:37 18 December 2018

Securing a black belt in Taekwondo takes more than one thousand hours of training, revising and practicing. Picture: Bungay Taekwondo

Archant

Five new students from Bungay have achieved their black belts after more than three years of training.

Securing a black belt in Taekwondo takes more than one thousand hours of training, revising and practicing.

Students are required to hand in a written thesis which illustrates the true meaning of taekwondo.

The sport is not only depicted as a physical achievement, but also an intellectual activity.

Jed Baddour, Isaac Slater and Amber Swanston were the first to get their belts as pee wees, followed by Bailey Aldrich in the junior section.

Jade Hoegate, aged 35, then rounded off the day in the adult section.

Families are encouraged to train together for the achievement.

Mr Clinton Gillett, International Instructor said: “Many families train together which helps bonding and is a rare example of a club where this can happen.”

The club is now recruiting beginners for after Christmas classes.

To find out more, contact info@bungay-taekwondo.co.uk

