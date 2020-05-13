Search

Five more coronavirus deaths in Norfolk’s hospitals

PUBLISHED: 15:30 13 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:13 13 May 2020

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced in Norfolk's hospitals. Picture: Archant

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced in Norfolk's hospitals. Picture: Archant

Archant

Five more people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in Norfolk’s three main hospitals.

Of the deaths announced on Wednesday, one occurred at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, two were at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn and two occurred at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston.

All three hospitals have now each reported 100 or more fatalities.

To date, there have been 106 coronavirus fatalities at the NNUH with the most recent reported on May 12.

Meanwhile there have been 100 at the JPUH, with two more reported to have taken place on April 26 and May 12.

There have been 126 at the QEH, with the most recent reported on May 7 and May 8.

Issuing a statement on Wednesday, Caroline Shaw, chief executive for the QEH, said: “We can confirm today that two patients – a man in his 60s and a woman in her 80s – have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with their families.”

To date 332 people have died from coronavirus in Norfolk’s hospitals.

A further three deaths have also been announced in East Suffolk and North Essex, bringing the area’s total to 300.

Fifty-two Covid-19 patients have died at the West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

Nationally, the number of deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK is now just under 41,000, according to the latest available data.

Today’s figures from the National Records of Scotland, showing that 3,213 deaths involving Covid-19 had been registered in Scotland up to May 10, follow figures yesterday from the Office for National Statistics that showed 35,044 deaths involving Covid-19 had occurred in England and Wales up to May 1 (and had been registered up to May 9).

The latest figures from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency, published last week, showed 516 deaths involving Covid-19 had been registered in Northern Ireland up to May 6.

Together these figures mean that so far 38,773 deaths have been registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, including suspected cases.

A further 2,135 hospital patients in England who had tested positive for Covid-19 died between May 2 and May 12, according to figures published today by NHS England - which, together with the total figure of 38,773 registered deaths, indicates the overall death toll for the UK is just under 41,000.

Separate figures announced today by the Department of Health show that a total of 33,186 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Tuesday, up by 494 from 32,692 the day before.

