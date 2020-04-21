Search

Five further coronavirus deaths at Norfolk hospitals as total rises to 191

PUBLISHED: 15:31 21 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:47 21 April 2020

Five new deaths have been confirmed in Norfolk. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

More than 190 people have now died in Norfolk after contracting coronavirus, after five more fatalities were confirmed at two of the county’s hospitals.

On Tuesday, two patients were confirmed to have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and three at the James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston.

A spokesman for the NNUH confirmed the patients were a man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s, bringing the number of total number of confirmed deaths at the hospital to 69.

Three patients at the JPUH, a man and two women, have been confirmed to have died on April 19.

Read more: Sharp rise in care home coronavirus-related deaths in new figures

Meanwhile, the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn, reported no additional deaths on Tuesday, as total number of confirmed fatalities at the hospital stands at 61.

It brings the number of coronavirus-related deaths in Norfolk hospitals to 191.

It comes as Norfolk is set to pass more than 1,000 positive cases, following Monday’s announcement that 997 people have now tested positive for the virus.

Public Health England will release the regional figures in due course.

Read more: Don’t mention PPE on social media, hospital staff warned

A further 778 deaths have been confirmed by NHS England - an increase from 429 on Monday.

Patients were aged between 22 and 103 years old.

Of those, 24 patients aged between 49 and 91 years old had no known underlying health condition.

The Department of Health will release the national figures of confirmed cases in due course.

