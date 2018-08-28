Waveney GP surgery signs up to prescribe Parkrun to patients

The team at Victoria Road Surgery in Lowestoft has signed up to become the district’s very first parkrun practice. Picture: Parkrun Lowestoft Archant

A doctors surgery has become the first in the Waveney area to prescribe parkrun to patients.

With a social prescribing scheme started earlier this year by parkrun UK and the Royal College of General Practitioners, the “exciting and innovative initiative” allows doctors to prescribe outdoor activity rather than medication, while also promoting the health and wellbeing of staff and patients.

Last month the Leiston GP Surgery became the first in Suffolk to register as a “parkrun practice”, with its nearest event based at Sizewell.

And this week, Rob Fawcett, event director at parkrun Lowestoft, said: “We’re delighted to confirm that Victoria Road Surgery is Lowestoft and Waveney’s very first, official parkrun practice.

“In an exciting and innovative initiative, the Royal College of General Practioners has partnered with parkrun UK to promote the health and wellbeing of staff and patients. Under this initiative, GP practices across the UK are encouraged to develop close links with their local parkrun to become parkrun practices.”

With the team at the Victoria Road Surgery in Oulton Broad now having signed up to become the very first parkrun practise within the town, Dr J Morrison said: “Having already witnessed the benefits of parkrun through some of our existing patients this opportunity will be able to support many more to become happy and healthier within our community.”

Whether people want to improve their fitness, make new friends, cope with health problems, learn new skills or simply be outside with others, the parkrun events have had a positive impact on health and wellbeing.

Mr Fawcett added: “This coming Saturday, December 15 some of the team from Victoria Road Surgery shall be dusting off their trainers and joining us to walk, run or jog around our five kilometre route.

“Please show them your support by cheering extra loudly when their attendance is announced at the start line.”

By getting involved in the initiative, it will help practices to improve the health and wellbeing of practice staff; improve the health and wellbeing of patients and carers, reducing the need for lifelong medication; raise awareness amongst the parkrun community of services that practices provide; contribute to the development of a local community and environment that is centred around wellness generation and support the UK-wide movement to scale up social prescribing activities.

For further information on how to become a parkrun practice, email lowestoftoffice@parkrun.com