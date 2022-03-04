Next phase in Norfolk and Waveney Covid booster roll-out is revealed

People who received their most recent jabs in September and October will soon be invited to get another booster - Credit: Danielle Booden

Vulnerable people who were first in line for Covid boosters will soon be invited back for another dose, with health leaders warning their immunity may be lost before autumn 2022.

While coronavirus restrictions are no longer in place, the roll-out of Covid jabs is continuing with more than 650,000 people in Norfolk and Waveney now having received three doses of the jab.

But in the coming weeks, vulnerable people who had their most recent jabs in September or October will be called forward to have additional doses of the vaccine, with the immunity obtained from them set to diminish substantially before the autumn.

Howard Martin, director of population health management at the NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group, said: "Following last week's announcement about the legal requirement around self-isolation and routine testing begging to ease, I urge everybody to continue with the vaccinations they are eligible for to maintain their defences against Covid-19.

"It is really the best thing we can continue to do to help get our lives back to normal.

"As we move into spring and out of the winter months, the older and most vulnerable residents who were first to get their booster doses last autumn will soon become eligible for a spring booster.

"When invited to come forward we strongly encourage these individuals to maintain their protection, and for family and friends to support them to do so."

Meanwhile, the CCG has also started vaccinating extremely clinically vulnerable children between the age of five and 11, or those in this age group living with immunosuppressed people.

Parents of these youngsters will receive letters from their local health provider urging them to book appointments.

So far, 731 children of this age have been given their first doses of the vaccine in the region, while more than 30,000 youngsters aged between 12 and 15 have had their first dose.

The vaccine roll-out has seen the CCG put on a raft of additional measures to encourage more people to come forward, including offering free taxi journeys through its Jab Cabs scheme and holding worry clinics for people still feeling retisen.

Mr Martin added: "To anyone who hasn't come forward for their first, second or booster dose, I would urge you to come forward to get started on your vaccination journey - it's never too late."

What is the current Covid situation?

Covid case numbers in Norfolk have been in rapid decline in recent weeks, with rates considerably lower than the peaks of December and January.

At its worst, the rate of infection in the county was greater than 2,000 cases per 100,000 people, which was hit in single weeks in both December 2021 and January.

Norfolk's case rate now sits at 410 infections per 100,000. However, while the rate is clearly on a downward trajectory, it is still higher than the rate in February 2021, which was 61.4.

Currently there are 184 people in hospital beds being treated for Covid-19, 63 in the Queen Elizabeth in King's Lynn, 60 in the Norfolk and Norwich, 48 in the James Paget and 13 in community hospitals.

However, of these, just one, being treated at the James Paget in Gorleston, is being treated on a ventilator. On March 1, 2021, there were 11 people needing ventilators across the three main acute hospitals.







