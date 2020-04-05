First Bus makes further changes to bus timetables because of coronavirus

Bus services are being changed in line with the coronavirus restrictions. Picture: Edward Starr Edward Starr Photographer

First Bus is making further changes to its bus timetables to reflect the number of people catching the bus during the coronavirus pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The changes are the latest in a raft of measures which have included the introduction of temporary timetables.

From today, April 5, First Norfolk and Suffolk is changing the frequency of services on its Red, Blue, Yellow and Purple lines.

On the Red Line, all services will be hourly with only services 23, 23A and 24 in operation, service 24 has been extended to and from Dussindale, Desborough Way.

You may also want to watch:

On the Blue Line, services will also now be hourly, all 25 and 26 buses have been extended to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, while Northfields will not be served.

On the Yellow Line there will be an hourly service between the city centre and Thorpe Marriott, but no services to or from Fakenham, the 29 service will not operate.

On the Purple Line, the 37 service will run hourly and all number 39 journeys will operate as 39A, there is no change to other Purple Line routes.

No changes are being introduced to the Orange, Pink, Charcoal, Turquoise, Green or Excel Lines.

Issuing a notice on its website, First Norfolk and Suffolk said; “From Sunday 5th April we will be making further changes to our timetables in order to reflect the level of service for which there is demand from those making essential journeys.”

Full details of the changes can be found by visiting the First Bus website.