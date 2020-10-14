First Bus driver in hospital with coronavirus
PUBLISHED: 16:47 14 October 2020
A First bus driver is in hospital suffering from coronavirus.
The driver, based at the Great Yarmouth depot, is being treated at the James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston - one of 13 patients on the wards with the virus.
Alvin Parker, operations manager at First Great Yarmouth said: “We have one employee who is in hospital presently being treated for Covid-19 and over the last four weeks we have had two others who have taken tests due to family members contracting the virus but returned negative results.
“We have no evidence that these events have occurred through workplace transmission.
“We have strict safety measures in place on our buses and at our bus depot with social distancing and reduced capacities in place, regularly deep cleans with hand rails, window sills, bell pushes and other surfaces wiped and sanitised to help keep our customers and drivers safe.
“Our bus depots have sanitising stations located around the site, face covering compliance, and one way systems to reduce face to face contact.
“I am confident that with all the measures we have in place we are managing to help keep the numbers of ‘positive Covid cases’ down to a minimum both within our business and in the town.”
