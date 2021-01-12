Norwich hits new record of positive Covid tests in one day

Published: 6:52 PM January 12, 2021

More coronavirus cases were confirmed in Norwich on January 8 than at any previous point, according to figures.

Data shows that 172 positive tests were recorded in the city that day, eclipsing the previous record of 155 set on January 4.

This figure helped see Norwich replace Great Yarmouth as the Norfolk district with the highest Covid rate – hitting 636 cases per 100,000 people in the week up to January 8, compared to 479.5 in the previous seven-day period.

That rate is also a new record for the city, and means it is now close to the England average of 651.8 cases per 100,000 people.

Elsewhere in Norfolk, figures show the rate in Breckland has risen from 458 cases per 100,000 to 573, while Broadland has 611.7 compared to 500.1 in the previous seven-day period.

Great Yarmouth's rate stands at 609 compared to 550.7 the previous week, while King's Lynn and West Norfolk (470.3) and North Norfolk (389.2) both recorded small increases.

There was good news for South Norfolk, though, which saw a fall in rates for the sixth day in a row. The current rate there stands at 396.8, compared to the 504 reported on January 1.

The county-wide average stands at 526.6 cases per 100,000, an 11pc increase on the 476.3 average in the week up to January 1.

East and Mid Suffolk both recorded increases, with a rate of 462.2 and 420.6 respectively as of January 8.

All the above areas remain below the national average – England has a rate of 651.8 cases per 100,000 people compared to 584.5 in the previous seven-day period – though Norwich is now very close.