Ho, ho row - festive flotilla takes to the water to spread Christmas cheer

The Norfolk Paddle Boards Santa Paddle raising money for Norfolk and Waveney Mind. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Reindeer might be the traditional mode of transport for Father Christmas but scores of Santas found themselves up the river with a paddle in Norwich this weekend.

Thirty five Father Christmases took to the water in the city as part of the Norfolk Paddle Boards Santa Paddle which aimed to raise sack-fulls of cash for mental health charity Norfolk and Waveney Mind.





The Norfolk Paddle Boards festive paddle raising money for Norfolk and Waveney Mind. PIC: Tom Kay, Archant. - Credit: Archant

The festive flotilla left the Buck pub on Yarmouth Road, Norwich, at 10am on Saturday (December 5) before arriving back there just over a couple of hours later via Riverside and Fye Bridge in the city.

As well as raising money for Norfolk and Waveney Mind, it was hoped the event would provide a timely and seasonal lift towards the end of what has been a hugely difficult year for everyone, following the coronavirus outbreak.

Lee Tayler, founder of Norfolk Paddle Boards who organised the event, said: "It was great fun.

"There was a lot of smiling, a lot of laughter from passers-by which was great to see."





The Norfolk Paddle Boards festive paddle raising money for Norfolk and Waveney Mind. PIC: Tom Kay, Archant. - Credit: Archant

Mr Tayler said the event had so far netted about £300 for Norfolk and Waveney Mind.