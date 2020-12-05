News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Ho, ho row - festive flotilla takes to the water to spread Christmas cheer

Peter Walsh

Published: 3:07 PM December 5, 2020    Updated: 4:12 PM December 5, 2020
The Norfolk Paddle Boards Santa Paddle raising money for Norfolk and Waveney Mind.

Reindeer might be the traditional mode of transport for Father Christmas but scores of Santas found themselves up the river with a paddle in Norwich this weekend.

Thirty five Father Christmases took to the water in the city as part of the Norfolk Paddle Boards Santa Paddle which aimed to raise sack-fulls of cash for mental health charity Norfolk and Waveney Mind.


The Norfolk Paddle Boards festive paddle raising money for Norfolk and Waveney Mind. PIC: Tom Kay, Archant.

The festive flotilla left the Buck pub on Yarmouth Road, Norwich, at 10am on Saturday (December 5) before arriving back there just over a couple of hours later via Riverside and Fye Bridge in the city.

As well as raising money for Norfolk and Waveney Mind, it was hoped the event would provide a timely and seasonal lift towards the end of what has been a hugely difficult year for everyone, following the coronavirus outbreak.

Lee Tayler, founder of Norfolk Paddle Boards who organised the event, said: "It was great fun.

"There was a lot of smiling, a lot of laughter from passers-by which was great to see."


The Norfolk Paddle Boards festive paddle raising money for Norfolk and Waveney Mind. PIC: Tom Kay, Archant.

Mr Tayler said the event had so far netted about £300 for  Norfolk and Waveney Mind.

