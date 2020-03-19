Search

Festival Too in King’s Lynn cancelled

PUBLISHED: 08:42 19 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:42 19 March 2020

A large crowd filled the Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn for the final night of Festival Too. Picture: Ian Burt

A free music festival which draws thousands each summer has been cancelled for the first time in its 35-year history.

Festival Too offers free entertainment on the Tuesday Market Place in King’s Lynn over three weekends in July.

But in a statement isued via social media, event organisers say: “For the first time in our 35-year history, it is with sadness that Festival Too is cancelled for this year.

“This has been a heart-breaking decision to make but, in consultation with public health bodies and government advice, the committee feel that it would be inappropriate to continue with this year’s event, which typically sees over 60,000 attend the festival over three weekends in July.

“This is not what we had hoped for during our 35th year celebrations, but we hope that you understand and respect our decision.

“Our love and thanks as ever go to all of our sponsors and volunteers, and everyone who attends the festival, we hope we can count on your support next year when we aim to have some belated 35th birthday celebrations.”

