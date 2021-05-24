Funding for pilot scheme to make sure people self-isolate

Published: 6:00 AM May 24, 2021

More support for those who need to self-isolate in Fenland and South Holland is coming.

Part of the east of England will receive funding for its participation in a pilot scheme testing new ways to ensure people who need to self-isolate follow the rules.

Fenland and South Holland is one of the nine areas in England to pilot alternative accommodation and translation help to reduce Covid rates in the area.

it will receive a share of £12m to pay for measures taken to help at-risk people to get tested and self-isolate properly if they get a positive result.

The cash will be used for alternative accommodation for those in overcrowded households, social care support, 'buddying' services and language support for those whose first language is not English.

As well as Fenland and South Holland, Blackburn and Darwen, Blackpool Cheshire and Merseyside, Greater Manchester, Hackney, Lancashire, Newham, Peterborough, the Royal Borough of Kingston, Somerset and Yorkshire and the Humber will also be taking part.

Of the cash made available, Fenland and South Holland will share £2.6m with Peterborough.

The Department of Health and Social Care said it was looking to test "new, creative ways to help ensure people stick to self-isolation rules in areas with higher prevalence of infection including from new variants".

Health secretary Matt Hancock said: "Variants have the potential to be a trojan horse for our hard won progress and it is more vital than ever that we do what we can to show them the exit door, following the rules and self-isolating when asked.

Health secretary Matt Hancock.

“We recognise just how challenging self-isolation is for many people and these pilots will help us find the best ways to support people and making it easier for everyone to keep doing their bit.”

Chair of the Local Government Association James Jamieson added: "Rapidly targeting local outbreaks and supporting people to self-isolate when required is absolutely crucial to our continuing fight against coronavirus.

"These pilot schemes will provide further insight into what works best in supporting those who test positive and their contacts to do the right thing to protect themselves, their families and their wider communities."