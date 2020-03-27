Video

Cat rescue centre in ‘desperate need’ of food donations

Cyril is one of the cats at Feline Care, in East Harling, who could go hungry unless the centre receives much-needed food donations. Picture: Feline Care Archant

A cat rescue centre has appealed for much-needed food donations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sharni is one of the cats at Feline Care, in East Harling, who could go hungry unless the centre receives much-needed food donations. Picture: Feline Care Sharni is one of the cats at Feline Care, in East Harling, who could go hungry unless the centre receives much-needed food donations. Picture: Feline Care

Feline Care, which is based in East Harling and has charity shops in Attleborough and Diss, says it is in “desperate need” of food, especially tinned products.

The shortage has largely been brought about by the COVID-19 outbreak, which has had a significant impact on deliveries in recent days.

Monty is one of the cats at Feline Care, in East Harling, who could go hungry unless the centre receives much-needed food donations. Picture: Feline Care Monty is one of the cats at Feline Care, in East Harling, who could go hungry unless the centre receives much-needed food donations. Picture: Feline Care

The centre was also forced to cancel its Easter open day, its biggest event of the year and a major source of donations.

MORE: ‘Long live the NHS’ - Norfolk cheers and claps for carers

Magnus is one of the cats at Feline Care, in East Harling, who could go hungry unless the centre receives much-needed food donations. Picture: Feline Care Magnus is one of the cats at Feline Care, in East Harling, who could go hungry unless the centre receives much-needed food donations. Picture: Feline Care

Feline Care currently has more than 130 cats in its care and, with several sanctuaries in the area having closed their doors, is anticipating an influx of hungry cats.

Anna Lancaster, who works at the centre, will be at AW Myhills in Attleborough from 9-11am every weekday morning to accept donations, which should be left outside to avoid social contact.

Alternatively you can donate to Feline Care in the following ways:

• Visit Virgin Money Giving

• PayPal - use email address info@felinecare.org.uk

• Bank transfer using sort code 08-92-99 and account number 65649723, referencing Feline Care

For the latest news, visit the Norfolk Coronavirus Updates Facebook page.

Click here to find out more about the EDP’s Here to Help campaign.

You can also subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, providing all the latest from where you live.