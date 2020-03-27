Search

Advanced search

Video

Cat rescue centre in ‘desperate need’ of food donations

PUBLISHED: 10:27 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:19 27 March 2020

Cyril is one of the cats at Feline Care, in East Harling, who could go hungry unless the centre receives much-needed food donations. Picture: Feline Care

Cyril is one of the cats at Feline Care, in East Harling, who could go hungry unless the centre receives much-needed food donations. Picture: Feline Care

Archant

A cat rescue centre has appealed for much-needed food donations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sharni is one of the cats at Feline Care, in East Harling, who could go hungry unless the centre receives much-needed food donations. Picture: Feline CareSharni is one of the cats at Feline Care, in East Harling, who could go hungry unless the centre receives much-needed food donations. Picture: Feline Care

Feline Care, which is based in East Harling and has charity shops in Attleborough and Diss, says it is in “desperate need” of food, especially tinned products.

The shortage has largely been brought about by the COVID-19 outbreak, which has had a significant impact on deliveries in recent days.

Monty is one of the cats at Feline Care, in East Harling, who could go hungry unless the centre receives much-needed food donations. Picture: Feline CareMonty is one of the cats at Feline Care, in East Harling, who could go hungry unless the centre receives much-needed food donations. Picture: Feline Care

The centre was also forced to cancel its Easter open day, its biggest event of the year and a major source of donations.

MORE: ‘Long live the NHS’ - Norfolk cheers and claps for carers

Magnus is one of the cats at Feline Care, in East Harling, who could go hungry unless the centre receives much-needed food donations. Picture: Feline CareMagnus is one of the cats at Feline Care, in East Harling, who could go hungry unless the centre receives much-needed food donations. Picture: Feline Care

Feline Care currently has more than 130 cats in its care and, with several sanctuaries in the area having closed their doors, is anticipating an influx of hungry cats.

Anna Lancaster, who works at the centre, will be at AW Myhills in Attleborough from 9-11am every weekday morning to accept donations, which should be left outside to avoid social contact.

Alternatively you can donate to Feline Care in the following ways:

• Visit Virgin Money Giving

• PayPal - use email address info@felinecare.org.uk

• Bank transfer using sort code 08-92-99 and account number 65649723, referencing Feline Care

For the latest news, visit the Norfolk Coronavirus Updates Facebook page.

Click here to find out more about the EDP’s Here to Help campaign.

You can also subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, providing all the latest from where you live.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘I’ll go to jail, I don’t care’ - Restaurant owner’s anger after being fined while loading food for self-isolating people

Tim Roberts, owner of Number 29 Bar and Restaurant in Burnham Market, with the parking ticket he got for stopping outside his premises to load food for people self-isolating during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Supplied by Tim Roberts

Six new coronavirus cases in Norfolk as total reaches 51

Norfolk has now 51 confirmed cases. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

‘I may camp here’ - queues for pharmacy go down street

Queues down the street for Boots in Wymondham. Picture: Melyvn Humphries

Family ‘very concerned’ for missing 41-year-old motorcyclist

Michael Brown is missing from his family home. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

How it feels to close down 11 businesses: A CEO’s coronavirus diary

Philip Turner. Pic: Archant

Most Read

Prince William, Kate and children George, Charlotte and Louis ride out coronavirus in Norfolk

Prince William, the, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte who have returned to their home in Norfolk Picture: EMPICS Entertainment/PA Images

Norfolk councillor dragged out of pool by Tenerife police after defying coronavirus restrictions

Joanne Rust, who stood as Labour candidate for North West Norfolk at the December general election, defied coronavirus quarantine rules by swimming in a Tenerife pool. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus patient in 50s dies at Norwich hospital

One person has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

Family’s tribute to ‘beautiful, funny, talented, and a little bit crazy’ daughter and sister

Family pay tribute to

9 TV stars who live in Norfolk

TV presenter Jake Humphrey, Loose Women panelist Janet-Street Porter and star of Normal for Norfolk Desmond MacCarthy. Picture: Antony Kelly/PA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I’ll go to jail, I don’t care’ - Restaurant owner’s anger after being fined while loading food for self-isolating people

Tim Roberts, owner of Number 29 Bar and Restaurant in Burnham Market, with the parking ticket he got for stopping outside his premises to load food for people self-isolating during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Supplied by Tim Roberts

Webber reveals City to step up talent spotting in South America

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber is having to react to an unprecedented situation with the football shutdown due to coronavirus Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Family ‘very concerned’ for missing 41-year-old motorcyclist

Michael Brown is missing from his family home. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Mark Armstrong: Why running is always there when we need it

Mark Armstrong on a training run. Picture: Alison Armstrong

Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating in Downing Street
Drive 24