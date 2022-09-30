Fears economic turmoil will pile further strain on crisis-hit NHS

Health bosses have raised fears over how the unfolding economic crisis could hit the region's already embattled NHS.

Local health trusts are already facing unprecedented levels of demands, with long waits for ambulances, beds blocked in hospital and shortages in staff.

Leaders worry the rising cost of living and economic uncertainty could drive even more people to rely on their under-pressure services.

At the same time, soaring inflation is putting NHS finances under fresh strain, while threatened government spending cuts and volatility in the markets have raised questions over whether major rebuild projects at two of the county's biggest hospitals could be delayed or scuppered.

Prime minister Liz Truss - Credit: PA

Such fears were raised yesterday, after prime minister Liz Truss declined to offer any assurances over the proposed replacement of King's Lynn's crumbling Queen Elizabeth Hospital during a radio interview. The James Paget Hospital is also waiting to learn more details about its own rebuild project.

Yesterday also saw a wide-ranging panel convened by Healthwatch Norfolk, at which a number of the region's leading figures in health and social care spoke of the challenges the system faces heading into the winter.

The meeting heard fears that the economic turmoil would heap further pressure on hospitals, GP surgeries and mental health services.

Alex Stewart, chief executive of Healthwatch Norfolk, has called for change at East of England Ambulance Service Trust. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

Alex Stewart, chief executive of Healthwatch Norfolk said: "What worries me is people are not going to be able to afford to eat or have fuel, which will manifest itself as further problems for health and social care.

"Whether that is through physical or mental ill health it could lead to more people ending up needing hospitals at a time they're already bracing themselves for seasonal flu and Covid."

Mr Stewart added that uncertainty around the housing market could contribute to existing difficulties health trusts are having attracting staff - as people may become less willing to move for work.

Meanwhile, there are concerns economic turmoil could cast further doubt over much-needed infrastructure projects across the NHS system.

Rob Colwell, Liberal Democrat county councillor for Gaywood South - Credit: Rob Colwell

Gaywood councillor Rob Colwell, who is campaigning for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital to be replaced, said the region was losing its faith that the project will go ahead.

He said: "I really worry that government feels it has missed the boat with this. With the uncertainty around the economy and the impact of the falling pound that there is a feeling multi-million pound projects like this just won't happen.

"It is just as worrying for the James Paget (in Gorleston) as it is for the people of west Norfolk.

"I think both of these hospitals have fragilities and a large number of people who rely on them, so I am very nervous for them."

Earlier this week, health bosses revealed that the costs of another major construction project had soared as a result of inflation.

The Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust confirmed that its revamp of Hellesdon Hospital was expected to cost more than £50m, up from a previous estimate of £45m.

The care sector is also facing acute pressures.

James Bullion, Norfolk County Council's director of adult social care, said the biggest problem facing his sector was a shortage of labour - but questioned how it could afford to attract more staff.

James Bullion, executive director of adult social services at Norfolk County Council. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

"We have a real crisis on our hands and I don't think we can get away from the fact we need to pay more," he said. "That is a job for the council, the government and through us all through our taxation."

Steven Course, financial director for the region's integrated care system said that despite its £2bn budget, the system needed to look at new ways of spending to provide the care it needs.

He said: "We have around £2bn to spend across the health system but often we are responding to short-term challenges.

"I think the key for us is to think not only how can we get through these immediate challenges but what can we put in place that will give us the long-term benefits to really achieve the things we've been grappling with for some time - whether that be our workforce, flow through hospitals or the immediate challenges that we see each year."