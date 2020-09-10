Search

Advanced search

Fears new coronavirus rules will jam up police phone lines with neighbour complaints

PUBLISHED: 05:59 11 September 2020

PC Peter Baitey chats one couple out exercising during his patrol of Eaton Park yesterday (Good Friday) as the police make sure the public are social distancing properly over the Easter period, during the Coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

PC Peter Baitey chats one couple out exercising during his patrol of Eaton Park yesterday (Good Friday) as the police make sure the public are social distancing properly over the Easter period, during the Coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Police fear new coronavirus rules will see their phone lines jammed with calls from people reporting suspected breaches.

Norfolk Police Federation chairman Andy Symonds. Picture: Police FederationNorfolk Police Federation chairman Andy Symonds. Picture: Police Federation

With prime minister Boris Johnson announcing that from Monday people can meet up in groups of no more than six, additional strain is set to be placed on police forces around the country to enforce this.

Andy Symonds, the chairman of the Norfolk Police Federation has said he is fearful this will result in people jamming up control room phone lines to report breaches - which will draw resources away from more pressing crimes.

And while the government has said the inception of ‘Covid marshals’ in the community would help ease the strain, Mr Symonds is far from convinced by what he described as “a red herring”.

You may also want to watch:

He said: “We have got to look at the reality of how we are going to police the new regulations. We are relying heavily on the people of the Norfolk to adhere to the rules and on a whole we are a law abiding county.

“What I am fearful about though is that people will inundate us with reports and we will have an incredible amount of calls from people reporting their neighbours for having seven people in the house and so on. People have got used to relaxation of the restrictions so might take a while to get used to the new regulations and revert to the kind of behaviour we saw at the very start of the lockdown.

“As a constabulary we will have to prioritise the calls as we have very finite resources and there is already such demand on us to deal with things like vulnerable missing people and serious incidents.”

Mr Symonds added: “The marshals feel like something of a red herring to me, that raise more questions than answers. Who will be employing them? How will they be trained? How will they know how to deal with resistance?

“Our officers are highly trained and know how to deal with this, but people may not take kindly to being marshalled and we need to know these people will be trained to deal with this.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Man, 23, dies in hospital after ‘incredibly nasty’ stabbing which caused serious leg injuries

Tom Lewis of Larksfield in Wisbech died this afternoon following a stabbing on Norwich Road just after 1am on September 8. Picture: Archant/File

King’s Lynn Town hit by Covid-19 scare

King's Lynn Town have called off a number of games because of a Covid-19 scare Picture: Ian Burt

Controversial chicken farm plans approved – but still await final go-ahead

A decision on a controversial chicken farm which would house thousands of birds will go to central government. Picture: Chayakorn Lotongkum/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Christmas spectacle Polar Express train ride cancelled

The Mid Norfolk Railway Polar Express. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Bid to build 33 houses in village recommended for approval

A homeowner is bidding for 33 houses behind Beechcroft in Station Road, Ormesby Picture: Google Maps

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

School to shut due to staff member contracting coronavirus

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS). Picture: OBHS

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public have been told to face masks and social distance but may also be told to curfew. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Luxury glamping site planned for Norfolk village

Developers are requesting permission to turn their back garden in North Pickenham into a glamping site, which would see five pods erected. Picture: Breckland Council

September sunshine as temperatures set to soar again

Priscilla Crane, left, from Norwich, with her son, two-year-old Cobey, and her daughter, Poppy, 12, cooling off in hot weather at Overstrand. Temperatures are foerecast to rise again this week. Picture: Denise Bradley

County farms manager sacked after council upholds allegations

Norfolk County Farms lets 17,000 acres to tenants. Picture: Joseph Casey Photography

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Bid to build 33 houses in village recommended for approval

A homeowner is bidding for 33 houses behind Beechcroft in Station Road, Ormesby Picture: Google Maps

King’s Lynn Town hit by Covid-19 scare

King's Lynn Town have called off a number of games because of a Covid-19 scare Picture: Ian Burt

No decision on Whitlingham and Holt Hall fate, councillors say

Holt Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Disappointing’ - council leader planning to scrap climate role criticised

The leader of a council which has repeatedly refused to declare a climate emergency plans to scrap a cabinet role with responsibility for the environment. Pictured, West Norfolk Council leader Brian Long. Photo: Ian Burt

New K&P manager Herbert makes double winning start

The late winner from Kirkley and Pakefield's Louis Tillett in their 2-1 triumph over Woodbridge Town. Pictures: Bryan Grint