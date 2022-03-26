Fears for pharmarcy future over staffing woes and rising wholesale costs

Community chemists will be forced into tighter opening hours and in some cases complete closures if they do not receive more support, a leading pharmacist has warned.

The importance of local chemists was given greater emphasis during the pandemic as one of the main sources of face-to-face medical support, even at the height of lockdown.

But Tony Dean, chief officer of the Norfolk Local Pharmaceutical Committee, has warned that inequalities in government support and staffing shortages have placed "immense pressure" on community pharmacies.

He warned that already some were having to offer under increasingly limited opening hours and could even face closures.

File photo dated 16/11/09 of a pharmacist stocking shelves at a chemist - Credit: PA

He said: "We have got a real shortage of pharmacists in the East of England - and Norfolk is the worst for this in the region.

"We are entering the fourth year of a six year contract that we are tied into, which sets the amount community pharmacists are paid [Community Pharmacy Contractual Framework]

"But in real terms we have had big cost increases which has caused some pharmacies to close and some have had to make difficult decisions about opening hours."

Mr Dean said this had also made it more difficult for community pharmacies to recruit - as newly-qualified chemists were opting to work in primary care networks or GP surgeries, as they were able to earn more to work in these areas, despite using many of the same skills.

He said: "Community pharmacists have been and continue to be under immense pressure and I think they have done an amazing job - it is about time they were valued far better by this government."

Meanwhile, Maziar Moaddabi, superintendent pharmacist at the Vauxhall Street pharmacy in Norwich, said increasing costs of certain medicines were causing his business to lose hundreds of pounds each month.

The pharmacy obtains all of its medicines through wholesalers and at the end of each month receives subsidies from NHS England to help cover the costs.

Maziar Moadabbi, of the Vauxhall Street pharmacy in Norwich - Credit: Neil Didsbury

But Mr Moaddabi said increasingly the cost of the drugs are outstripping the amount the NHS pays for them, which is set by the CPCF - meaning certain products are ordered at a big loss.

He said these include certain anti-depressants, hormone replacement products and several types of baby formula.

He said: "Some wholesalers have put certain prices up by 20pc and while the option is there to add that to the price we sell at I just can't do that to my customers.

"To me, it doesn't feel particularly ethical to not order certain things people need, so we are left with no choice but to lose money on it."

He said did sometimes receive additional funds from the NHS to bridge the gaps.

He added: "We have been losing money for more than a year now and all I can really do is just hope for the best.

"It doesn't feel to me like there is much that can be done about it - everything is just becoming more and more expensive."

Mr Dean said that the way chemists are subsidised for their ordering is incredibly complex and that it can leave smaller pharmacy businesses feeling hard done by.

He said: "The system does work most of the time, but it can often be quite slow - that is what upsets some pharmacists.

"There is not much trust that it works fast enough so businesses can suffer losses in the short term - and that is what people understandable can feel aggrieved about."

Meanwhile, mental health campaigners have warned that pharmacy closures would have "catastrophic" consequences for people who rely on them for their vital medication.

A member of the Campaign to Save Mental Health Services in Norfolk and Suffolk said: "Many who suffer mental ill-health have to collect medication frequently - sometimes daily. "If pharmacies close, people will have to travel further and wait even longer to be served.

"People who are already ill will have to endure yet more stress and anxiety, causing their health to deteriorate further."