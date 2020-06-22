Farmer Fred’s Play Barn may not reopen until September

The boss of a popular children’s attraction fears she may not be able to open this summer.

Jo Goode has run Farmer Fred’s Play Barn at Norfolk Lavender, at Heacham, for almost 10 years.

She said: “The effect of the pandemic on our business has been utterly catastrophic and we anticipate a significant downturn in business when we do reopen.” Mrs Goode said precautions she would have to put in place to safeguard staff and children would mean limiting numbers below the 250 children the centre can accommodate.

“We’d be restricted by how many we could fit in,” she said. “It’s quite an expensive operation to run and the only way the numbers stack up for us is volume.”

While some venues, including pubs, are hoping to reopen on July 4, Mrs Goode was not as optimistic.

“We don’t anticipate reopening before September time,” she said. “Even if we are allowed to open before then if we are restricted on numbers then opening will just not be financially viable.

“Measures we may put in place will include pre-booked time slots, fogging machines, additional cleaning measures, hand sanitisers, separate entrance and exit gates.”