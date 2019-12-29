Search

Fan taken to hospital after cardiac arrest during Norwich's 2-2 draw with Tottenham

PUBLISHED: 11:13 29 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:13 29 December 2019

A medical emergency in the Jarrold stand during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 28/12/2019

A medical emergency in the Jarrold stand during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 28/12/2019

A football fan was taken to hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest during Norwich City's 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur.

The man was taken ill in the Jarrold Stand during the first half of Saturday's (December 28) Premier League game against Jose Mourinho's side.

Supporters looked on in concern as fellow fans, paramedics, first aiders and police went to the man's aid.

He was taken out of the ground on a stretcher, with an oxygen mask on, although it is understood he was conscious and talking at the Norfolk and Norwich University hospital.

The football club confirmed the man had suffered a cardiac arrest and had been taken to hospital by ambulance.

The club said it was expecting a further update from the hospital and paramedics tomorrow morning.

