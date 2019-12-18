Search

Advanced search

Video

City family using festive lights to raise money for hospital

PUBLISHED: 12:38 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:24 18 December 2019

The outside of the house which is raising money for the Jenny Lind ward at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Clarissa Place

The outside of the house which is raising money for the Jenny Lind ward at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Clarissa Place

Archant

A Norwich family are using their love of Christmas to raise money for an "absolutely amazing" children's ward.

Jemma Fields and Marc Palmer with their children Loriettie, Daxley and Tia. Picture: Clarissa PlaceJemma Fields and Marc Palmer with their children Loriettie, Daxley and Tia. Picture: Clarissa Place

Marc Palmer and Jemma Fields decided to use the Christmas lights they bought last year to raise money for the Jenny Lind ward at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

They hope to raise £150 to thank staff for their work looking after seven-month-old Loriette for a number of minor check-ups.

The dad-of-three is unsure how many lights he has put up as part of the display, but has spent the best part of four weekends putting them up.

The lights are illuminated between 4pm and 8pm each day at the family's home in Bowman Road.

Jemma Fields and Marc Palmer with their children Loriettie, Daxley and Tia. Picture: Clarissa PlaceJemma Fields and Marc Palmer with their children Loriettie, Daxley and Tia. Picture: Clarissa Place

Mr Palmer said: "Luckily each time was nothing serious.

"They were absolutely amazing and did every check to ensure all was ok. Therefore we have decided to do a charity Christmas light display to raise money for the ward.

"We try and make it as Christmassy as we can, as the kids love it. We also make a tradition to go and look for Christmas lights with the kids, how we used to when we were younger.

"We went shopping and got a little bit carried away. We put them in the shed and we said if we had enough there we could be for charity as well. You never know what loved-ones will need to be using this ward."

Jemma Fields and Marc Palmer with their children Loriettie, Daxley and Tia. Picture: Clarissa PlaceJemma Fields and Marc Palmer with their children Loriettie, Daxley and Tia. Picture: Clarissa Place

Mr Palmer said he would love to grow the display each year, including adding music.

Daxley, three, loves the light-up reindeers and five-year-old Tia is a big fan of Santa Claus.

The display is outside their home at Bowman Road, Norwich, throughout the Christmas period.

You can donate online or drop money into the charity box at the front of the house.

Jemma Fields and Marc Palmer with their children Loriettie, Daxley and Tia. Picture: Clarissa PlaceJemma Fields and Marc Palmer with their children Loriettie, Daxley and Tia. Picture: Clarissa Place

Most Read

Coach trips cancelled as travel firm goes into liquidation

Luxembourg was one of the destinations visited by East Anglian Holidays Picture: Archant archive

‘Intimidating’: shoppers react to police with dogs in Chapelfield

Norfolk Police launch Project Servator to deter crime in Intu Chapelfield. PC Neil Wisken and Police dog Maggie. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

‘It takes away our choice’ - Parents dismay as four schools ban packed lunches

Sam Gravener, inset, has launched a petition against the decision of Heart Education Trust to ban packed lunches: Picture: Archant

Town gridlocked again after ‘selfish’ parking blunder leaves bus trapped

A town has been gridlocked for the second time in a week after a ‘selfish’ parking blunder prevented a bus from moving. Photo: Border Bus

Cyclist dies after crash with lorry

A cyclist has died after a crash with a lorry in at a junction between East Harling Road and Kenninghall Road. Picture: Google

Most Read

Thieves steal large quantity of cash from man in his 90s

Police are appealing for help to identify two men following a theft in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police

Coach trips cancelled as travel firm goes into liquidation

Luxembourg was one of the destinations visited by East Anglian Holidays Picture: Archant archive

Driver shot at in Norwich

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Neil Perry.

Car park operators leave parting gift for town

The entrance to the Miller's walk car park in Fakenham. Picture:Archant

Which Royal Family members will be coming to Norfolk for Christmas?

The Queen and Royal Family leaving the Christmas service at Sandringham Church Picture: Paul John Bayfield

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It takes away our choice’ - Parents dismay as four schools ban packed lunches

Sam Gravener, inset, has launched a petition against the decision of Heart Education Trust to ban packed lunches: Picture: Archant

‘I was disgusted by photos of myself’ - Man loses three stone in just 10 weeks

Bob Rouse weighed 26 stone before joining his local slimming group. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World

Cyclist dies after crash with lorry

A cyclist has died after a crash with a lorry in at a junction between East Harling Road and Kenninghall Road. Picture: Google

‘Intimidating’: shoppers react to police with dogs in Chapelfield

Norfolk Police launch Project Servator to deter crime in Intu Chapelfield. PC Neil Wisken and Police dog Maggie. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Paddy Davitt: City’s progress is impressive but Wolves are blazing a trail

Mario Vrancic holds off Ruben Neves in Norwich City's last Carrow Road meeting with Wolves Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists