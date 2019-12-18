Video

City family using festive lights to raise money for hospital

The outside of the house which is raising money for the Jenny Lind ward at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Clarissa Place Archant

A Norwich family are using their love of Christmas to raise money for an "absolutely amazing" children's ward.

Jemma Fields and Marc Palmer with their children Loriettie, Daxley and Tia. Picture: Clarissa Place Jemma Fields and Marc Palmer with their children Loriettie, Daxley and Tia. Picture: Clarissa Place

Marc Palmer and Jemma Fields decided to use the Christmas lights they bought last year to raise money for the Jenny Lind ward at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

They hope to raise £150 to thank staff for their work looking after seven-month-old Loriette for a number of minor check-ups.

The dad-of-three is unsure how many lights he has put up as part of the display, but has spent the best part of four weekends putting them up.

The lights are illuminated between 4pm and 8pm each day at the family's home in Bowman Road.

Jemma Fields and Marc Palmer with their children Loriettie, Daxley and Tia. Picture: Clarissa Place

Mr Palmer said: "Luckily each time was nothing serious.

"They were absolutely amazing and did every check to ensure all was ok. Therefore we have decided to do a charity Christmas light display to raise money for the ward.

"We try and make it as Christmassy as we can, as the kids love it. We also make a tradition to go and look for Christmas lights with the kids, how we used to when we were younger.

"We went shopping and got a little bit carried away. We put them in the shed and we said if we had enough there we could be for charity as well. You never know what loved-ones will need to be using this ward."

Jemma Fields and Marc Palmer with their children Loriettie, Daxley and Tia. Picture: Clarissa Place

Mr Palmer said he would love to grow the display each year, including adding music.

Daxley, three, loves the light-up reindeers and five-year-old Tia is a big fan of Santa Claus.

The display is outside their home at Bowman Road, Norwich, throughout the Christmas period.

You can donate online or drop money into the charity box at the front of the house.