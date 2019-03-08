Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Family's desperation to keep son and brother with schizophrenia in supported living

PUBLISHED: 13:00 24 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:55 24 August 2019

Daniel Olesen with parents Lesley and Michael, and sister Katie. Photo: Katie Olesen

Daniel Olesen with parents Lesley and Michael, and sister Katie. Photo: Katie Olesen

Katie Olesen

The family of a man with schizophrenia say they are desperate for him to stay in supported accommodation that he is being moved from.

Daniel Olesen with sister Katie. Photo: Katie OlesenDaniel Olesen with sister Katie. Photo: Katie Olesen

Daniel Olesen, 25, has been living at Omnia in Norwich for six weeks.

However adult social services at County Hall said it was decided he did not need supported living or residential care.

His parents Lesley and Michael, and sister Katie, say he cannot cope in a hostel, which is the accommodation which has been suggested for him.

Miss Olesen, 22, said her brother - who has also had bouts of alcohol and drug abuse - lived at home for a long time but when his behaviour became too difficult to handle, he was moved into Omnia, which provides care for people with mental ill health.

Daniel Olesen. Photo: Katie OlesenDaniel Olesen. Photo: Katie Olesen

You may also want to watch:

She said: "[Social services] said he had the capability to look after himself and go into independent living which is a load of rubbish. My dad has put in complaints and tried to find out what questions were asked, how they came to that decision."

Miss Olesen said her brother was currently changing medication so while the family understood he would have to eventually leave supported living, now was not the time. The change had only happened because it was thought he would be staying in his current home for longer. She said: "We have been informed his likeliness of having a cardiac arrest due to medication change has increased so being monitored is vital. The staff at the supported living accommodation told us he needs more time to develop his living skills, and that they are stunned by the panel's decision."

She said mental health workers had also challenged the decision and the family was looking to appeal.

Miss Olesen added: "As a result of all the delays we go from one crisis to another and we are fire fighting all the time trying to get the right people to help."

Miss Olesen said after her ex-boyfriend Harvey Lewis Trusswell took his own life in 2017 she did not want her brother or family to go through the same.

A county council spokesman said: "We are sorry to hear about the frustrations expressed by Daniel's family and have offered to meet them, to explain our position. We will continue to work closely with Daniel to ensure the ongoing support package and interventions by the community mental health services continue."

Most Read

‘What on Earth has happened?’ - confusion as demolition starts on 165-year-old pub

The Ark Pub in Thetford is being demolished. Picture: Marc Betts

Driver caught almost double speed limit after discovering partner’s affair

A bird eye's view of the Fullers Hill roundabout. Picture: Sean Armstrong

Driver wins parking ticket tribunal over ‘unclear’ signs in Norwich street

Stanley Avenue in Norwich, where controlled parking has now been introduced. Photo: Lauren Cope

Man claims he is being denied NHS services

Stuart Harnwell, who claims he is being denied health services. Photo: Stuart Harnwell

Vegans call for butcher shops to be outlawed

Penny Franiel, founder and chairwoman of Norwich vegans, with vegan cakes and cookies. DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

GCSE results 2019: All of the results from Norfolk and Waveney

Dereham Neatherd High School students celebrate their GCSE results. Picture: Dereham Neatherd High School

‘This is not Marbella’ - Noisy hotel party ‘spoils’ musical show and upsets residents

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

Four arrested on suspicion of human trafficking after police discover brothel

The house on Spencer Street in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

‘What on Earth has happened?’ - confusion as demolition starts on 165-year-old pub

The Ark Pub in Thetford is being demolished. Picture: Marc Betts

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man claims he is being denied NHS services

Stuart Harnwell, who claims he is being denied health services. Photo: Stuart Harnwell

Police search for driver following fatal crash

The junction of Mundford Road and Croxton Road in Thetford where the fatal incident happened. Photo: Emily Thomson

Driver caught almost double speed limit after discovering partner’s affair

A bird eye's view of the Fullers Hill roundabout. Picture: Sean Armstrong

Seafood chain Loch Fyne announces Norwich closure

Taste of the sea at Loch Fyne in St Giles street, Norwich. photo Graham Corney copy David Wakefield 05.03.03 for EDP eating out EDP pics copyright 2003 Tel: (01603) 772434

MATCHDAY LIVE: Norwich City v Chelsea - Premier League updates from Carrow Road

Teemu Pukki, right, scored a hat-trick as Newcastle were beaten 3-1 at Carrow Road last weekend Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists