Family of adoring mum-of-four in plea for mental health funding

Mum-of-four Dom Lines was found unresponsive in the grounds of Wimbotsham Church and died in hospital days later - Credit: Supplied

The heartbroken family of a cherished mum-of-four who took her own life have pleaded for better funding for mental health care following the inquest into her death.

Dominique Lines died at the age of 36 on March 14, days after being found unresponsive in the grounds of Wimbotsham Church.

The inquest heard how the mother-of-four had a complex history of mental health issues and had been receiving support in the community from the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust.

Dominique Lines, pictured with her children Ryan, Lewis, Ella and Leo - Credit: Supplied

However, in the months leading up to her death, she had started to appear brighter and a decision was made in January to discharge her from the service.

A meeting was held on January 10 with her peer support worker and an assistant practitioner at which it was agreed her discharge would begin.

But less than three weeks later, Ms Lines was admitted to hospital following an attempted overdose - where she told a liaison worker she was anxious about losing the support she had come to rely on.

But on March 1, she received a letter discharging her from mental health services and back into the care of her GP.

A week later, on March 9, Ms Lines, of Wimbotsham, was found unresponsive in the village churchyard, beside the grave of a lost loved one.

She died five days later at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn on March 14.

Following the inquest, her mother, Marilyn Young, said: "There is just nowhere near enough money put into mental health and people need to live with the consequences of that.

"Her four children, who she absolutely adored, have now been left without their mother and we don't know how that will affect them growing up."

Michael Smith, the father of two of her children, added: "The staff who were caring for Dom worked their hands to the bone, but you can see they are just so, so stretched."

Assistant coroner Johanna Thompson concluded that Ms Lines' death was suicide.

Ms Lines leaves four children, 14-year-old Ryan, 12-year-old Lewis and six-year-old twins Ella and Leo.

If you need help and support, call NHS 111 and select option 2 or the Samaritans on 116 123. Both services are available 24 hours, 7 days a week. You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple & Android.