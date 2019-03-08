Search

'We want the best treatment for her' - fundraiser for toddler's life-changing operation nears £40,000

PUBLISHED: 16:21 12 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:12 12 October 2019

Harper Sharrocks, three, with her parenrs Natasha and Steve Sharrocks. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

Harper Sharrocks, three, with her parenrs Natasha and Steve Sharrocks. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

SOPHIE WYLLIE

The parents of a toddler who needs a life-changing operation are close to the landmark halfway point in their mammoth fundraising drive.

Harper Sharrocks after she was born prematurely at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on September 1, 2016. Picture: SUBMITED BY THE SHARROCKS FAMILYHarper Sharrocks after she was born prematurely at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on September 1, 2016. Picture: SUBMITED BY THE SHARROCKS FAMILY

Harper Sharrocks, three, from Lone Barn Road in Sprowston, Norwich, was diagnosed with a form of cerebral palsy when she was eight months old.

Before that she had been diagnosed with severe hypoglycaemia and hyperinsulinism after being born weighing just 4lb 4oz at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) following an emergency caesarean section.

Her cerebral palsy causes stiffness in her legs and has prevented her from walking, slowed down her speech development and limited her ability to carry out fine motor skills.

To give her the best chance at walking unaided and relieving the pain and stiffness in her legs, her parents Natasha and Steve Sharrocks embarked on an £80,000 fundraising campaign to pay for a spinal operation in America, known as selective dorsal rhizotomy (SDR) as well as a year of physiotherapy.

Harper Sharrocks, three, who has cerebral palsy. Picture: SUBMITED BY THE SHARROCKS FAMILYHarper Sharrocks, three, who has cerebral palsy. Picture: SUBMITED BY THE SHARROCKS FAMILY

Mrs Sharrocks, 33, a paedeatric diabetes co-ordinator at the NNUH, said: "I cannot believe we are nearly halfway with the fundraising. Every little thing adds up."

Her husband, 33, who is a manager of a battery company, said: "Harper has always had a big personality. She always seems to be the centre of attention. We want to make sure she has access to the best treatment out there so she can have the best life possible."

He added they hoped to raise the full amount by next year.

Previous fundraisers have included marathons and a 150-mile cycle ride from Carrow Road to Pride Park Stadium, the home ground of Derby County, by Mr Sharrocks.

Harper Sharrocks, three, who has cerebral palsy. Picture: SUBMITED BY THE SHARROCKS FAMILYHarper Sharrocks, three, who has cerebral palsy. Picture: SUBMITED BY THE SHARROCKS FAMILY

A major upcoming fundraiser is a Harpers Little Helpers ball at Barnham Broom on November 16 from 7pm, supported by Norwich wrestler Zak Knight known as Zak Zodiac.

Mrs Sharrocks described her daughter, who receives physiotherapy, support from Nansa and speech therapy, as amazing, determined and clever.

To buy tickets for the ball or to support the fundraising visit Harper's Little Helpers on Facebook or Twitter.

To donate search Harper's Little Helpers via www.justgiving.com

