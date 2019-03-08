'It still haunts me' - mum's fears after two children fall dangerously ill within weeks of each other

A mother has spoken of her worry when two of her children fell dangerously ill within three weeks of each other.

Lisa Daisley from Tilney All Saints, saw her child Stanley, aged 7, admitted to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn on December 8 2018, after he was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.

She became concerned when Stanley was frequently drinking and going to the toilet.

Three weeks later Stanley's sister Nancy, aged 3, was admitted to Nottingham Hospital after contracting an extremely rare form of Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis (MPGN), which causes the kidneys to stop working, Mrs Daisley said there has only been one other case of the disease in the UK.

Mrs Daisley became concerned about Nancy after her face and legs became swollen, and she was not going to the toilet.

She had originally seen doctors at the QEH however the disease was so rare that it could only be diagnosed by specialists in Nottingham.

It was feared that Nancy would have to spend Christmas in hospital, however doctors were able to get her to a point where she was able to leave on December 21, she has since been back to the hospital regularly for blood tests and urine samples.

Mrs Daisley said that both children were now in a stable condition, but Stanley must have a regular supply of insulin and Nancy has to be careful not to contract colds during the winter months due to a low immune system.

Mrs Daisley said: "It's awful, it's the worst, it's your baby and obviously they have to live with that condition, and then to have another contract something extremely rare, it still haunts me now.

"I'm slowly starting to relax more now, but whenever you hear a sound or smell a smell it hits you like a bus."

The children's aunt and uncle Lisa and Gareth Todd decided to raise money for both children's wards to thank them for the support they provided, attempting a sponsored tandem bungee jump in Birmingham on April 28 raising £1,570.

Stanley's football club Terrington Tigers also carried out fundraising for Nottingham Hospital and the QEH, bringing the total amount raised to £2,500.