Norwich family self-isolate after flu-like symptoms

Experts say anyone showing even minor symptoms of coronavirus should self isolate for seven days Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

A Norwich family in self-isolation after developing flu-like symptoms following a trip to Bali have hit out after it emerged they were still awaiting a coronavirus test days after warning the NHS.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is shown the testing of samples for respiratory viruses on a visit to a pathology lab to view the procedures for coronavirus sample testing. Picture: Danny Lawson/Pool Photo via AP Chancellor Rishi Sunak is shown the testing of samples for respiratory viruses on a visit to a pathology lab to view the procedures for coronavirus sample testing. Picture: Danny Lawson/Pool Photo via AP

Dylan, 39, and his wife Nicole, 36, returned last week following a two-month trip to Asia, taking in Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore, while visiting Bali.

The couple. from Colney, near to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, took their two children Oscar, three, and 11-month-old daughter Tara, on the trip but became concerned after they all developed flu-like symptoms on their return to the UK in the early hours of Wednesday (March 11).

Dylan, who could not get out of bed on Friday due to illness, said the family have self-isolated and are in lockdown as a result of the symptoms.

However, they are unsure if they have coronavirus as a test is yet to be carried out, despite NHS reassurances they would be contacted.

A dummy COVID-19 swab is handled inside a sealed sterile tube during a demonstration by lab technicians who are carrying out diagnostic tests for coronavirus. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire A dummy COVID-19 swab is handled inside a sealed sterile tube during a demonstration by lab technicians who are carrying out diagnostic tests for coronavirus. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

He said: 'When we got back we developed flu symptoms and immediately got in touch with the NHS.

'We are all showing symptoms so sent four red flag messages to the NHS coronavirus website, one for each family member. I also spoke to 111. In both cases they informed that we were very high risk, to self isolate and that we would be contacted by the local hospital and tested within 24 hours.'

It is now more than three days since the family returned home but Dylan said they are yet to undergo tests and was 'very surprised', particularly in a county which has no confirmed cases.

Nicole said she was 'sympathetic' to the pressure the NHS was under, but felt it was important there was 'public awareness' of the fact people in Norfolk might have the virus.

The NHS with Public Health England (PHE) say it is undertaking a significant expansion of coronavirus testing, with enhanced labs helping the health service carry out 10,000 tests daily.

According to the NHS website, about 1,500 tests are being processed every day at PHE labs with the great majority of tests being turned around within 24 hours.

It says that as the testing programme is scaled up, positive test result confirmation will be accelerated, helping people take the right action to recover or get treatment, quickly.