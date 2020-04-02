Video

Families enjoy bubble fun to mark autism awareness day during coronavirus lockdown

Children and people taking part in bubble blowing in their homes to mark world autism awareness day. Picture: National Autistic Society Norwich Branch National Autistic Society Norwich Branch

Children and families enjoyed bubble fun in their homes to mark world autism awareness day.

Normally the international event, celebrated on April 2 this year, is marked by buildings and landmarks being lit up in purple on the day.

But due to the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown that did not happen and families across Norfolk were encouraged to do bubble blowing in their homes and share the images online.

Joanna Corbyn, founder of the National Autistic Society’s Norwich Branch, said: “It was lovely. There were so many people joining in and getting on board.

“It is so important to mark autism awareness day so people know more about it. It is good so people living with autism feel they are not alone.”

She was looking forward to seeing buildings lit up in purple next year but wanted to continue the bubble blowing theme due to its success this year.

