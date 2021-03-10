Plea for stroke patients to seek help after fall in pandemic admissions

Published: 3:50 PM March 10, 2021

Stroke admissions fell during the first wave of the pandemic by 13pc. - Credit: PA

A campaign has been relaunched to urge people to seek help if they have a stroke after new data suggested people put off treatment during the start of the pandemic.

Public Health England has teamed up with the Stroke Association after figures showed a 13pc drop in hospital attendances for stroke between March and July last year.

The Act F.A.S.T campaign teaches the four symptoms associated with stroke - face, arms, speech and time.

People should look out for a person's face falling to one side or inability to smile or raise their arms. Their speech may also be slurred.

Juliet Bouverie, chief executive of the Stroke Association, said: "Last year we saw thousands of people with suspected stroke put off calling 999 due to fear of catching Covid-19 or being a burden on the NHS. People could now be living with more severe disability than they otherwise would because they put off calling 999."

Latest NHS figures show there were 45 people with Covid-19 occupying beds at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) on November 17. Picture: Archant - Credit: Evening News © 2009

At the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, there were fewer admissions each month between March and June in comparison to the same period the year before.

The hospital report 537 stroke admissions between March and July 2019, compared to 445 for the same period in 2020.

April recorded the lowest number of admissions with 71, down from 100 the year before.

A hospital spokesman said during the second wave of the pandemic, there had been no dip in patient admissions and stroke patients had continued to seek medical advice.

There are around 100,000 strokes a year in the UK. If left untreated it can result in permanent disability or death.

Experts said early treatment not only saves lives but results in a greater chance of a better recovery, as well as a likely reduction in permanent disability from stroke.

Clare Perkins, head of the cardiovascular disease programme at Public Health England, said: “Stroke is a medical emergency and is still one of the leading causes of death in England.

“It is vital people know how to spot the signs of stroke and if they have any concerns about any early signs whatsoever to call an ambulance immediately – don’t wait until a second potentially more fatal stroke hits.

“The NHS is open, safe and if you suffer a stroke will want to see you as soon as possible – don’t hesitate just call 999.”