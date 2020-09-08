Number of new coronavirus cases falls in Norfolk

Coronavirus cases have seen a fall in most areas where Banham Poultry’s workforce live according to new figures.

The figures, for the seven days to September 4, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

The number of cases fell in Great Yarmouth and Breckland to 18 in each area after reported 31 and 40 cases in the seven days to August 31.

The number of cases in Great Yarmouth sees its infection rate stand at 18.1 cases per 100,000 people - the highest in Norfolk, but a significant fall from the previous week of 31.2 cases per 100,000.

The total showed 68 new cases reported across Norfolk in the last seven days to September 4.

In Norwich, the rate increased from 13.5 to 14.9 due to two new cases since the previous seven day total.

It comes as the deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam has expressed concern about the rising number of coronavirus cases in the UK.

Health leaders have warned there has been a rise in cases in young people aged 17 to 21.

“People have relaxed too much,” he said. “Now is the time for us to re-engage and realise that this is a continuing threat to us.

“It’s all very well saying that hospital admissions and deaths are at a very low level in the UK, which is true, but if you look further into the European Union you can see that where case numbers rise initially in the younger parts of the population they do, in turn, filter through and start to give elevated rates of disease and hospital admissions in the older age groups and we know that that then becomes a serious public health problem.

“That’s my concern, that if we don’t get on top of this, if people don’t start to take this seriously again, then there is a risk that that’s where we end up.”

At a council meeting on Monday, it was said that the outbreak at the poultry factory had been contained.

Leader Andrew Proctor said the increased number of infections in Norwich, Breckland and Great Yarmouth were all linked to workers and their households.

Mr Proctor said: “My message to everyone in Norfolk today is clear - now is a time for togetherness.

“Everyone in Norfolk has a role to play. By following the guidelines, together we can protect ourselves, protect others and protect Norfolk.

South Norfolk also saw a small increase in its rate after reporting 12 new cases.

The rates were much lower in other parts of the county. Broadland’s rose slightly to 3.8, up from 3.1, with five new cases up from four in the previous seven days.

West Norfolk’s rate fell from 4.6 cases to 2.6, while two new case in North Norfolk meant the rate there went up from zero to 1.9 cases per 100,000.

However, for comparison, the rates in Norfolk are still way lower than some other parts of the country.

In England, Bolton has reported the most new cases in seven days with 350 new cases - the equivalent of 121.7 per 100,000 people. This is the highest rate in England and it is up sharply from 48.3 in the seven days to August 28.

Other areas that have reported notable week on week jumps include Birmingham, Leeds, Liverpool, Gateshead and Salford.

The full list of area’s infection rates and the number of confirmed cases for up to September 4 in comparison with the seven days to August 28.

Great Yarmouth 18.1 (18), 31.2 (31)

Norwich 14.9 (21), 13.5 (19)

Breckland 12.9 (18), 28.6 (40)

West Suffolk 9.5 (17), 3.9 (7)

South Norfolk 8.5 (12), 7.1 (10)

Babergh 5.4 (5), 8.7 (8)

East Suffolk 4.4 (11), 4.4 (11)

Broadland 3.8 (5), 3.1 (4)

Fenland 2.9 (3), 2.9 (3)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk 2.6 (4), 4.6 (7)

North Norfolk 1.9 (2), 0.0 (0)