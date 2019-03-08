Fakenham set to host new family friendly music festival this summer

Let It Raise charity festival is coming to Fakenham this summer. Pictured is a scene from the Rock 4 Jasmine concert which was also held at Fakenham Football Club in 2013. Picture: Matthew Usher. © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2013

A brand new music festival is set to raise the roof in north Norfolk this summer in a bid to promote awareness of cervical and testicular cancer.

Let It Raise is being organised by a mother-of-two who recently received the all clear following a life-changing diagnosis after attending her cervical screening.

In 2017, Kayleigh Hanlon, 26, of Woodcock Road, Norwich, was told she had cervical abnormalities and needed to be transferred to hospital for a colposcopy, where a biopsy revealed precancerous cells.

A year later, they had developed into a higher grade and she underwent LLETZ treatment - a large loop excision of the transformation zone which involved removing the cells.

Now, after receiving the all clear, she is focused on helping others affected by cancer .

The co-organiser of Let It Raise, along with Jade Cooper and assistance from Lockdown Events, Miss Hanlon hoped to see the community show its support for the family-friendly festival when it arrives in Fakenham in June.

“The idea came to me as I absolutely love music festivals and I thought what better way to give the community of Fakenham a music festival to be able to help raise money for three amazing charities,” she said.

“I picked these charities because they are brilliant charities to support - mainly one being quite close to me which is Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust. It’s my aim to try and help other ladies going through the same thing as I did.

“I also picked It’s On The Ball and CoppaFeel! It needs to be out there more they are a great charity.”

A former resident of the market town, she added: “To be able to see everyone enjoying themselves it’s a great thing to have for the community as it’s for the whole family not just adults.”

As well as 12 hours of live music across three stages, there will be a fun fair, meet and greets, a VIP lounge, cocktail bar, stalls, food vendors, a bouncy castle, camping and more.

- The Let It Raise festival takes place on June 29 from 2pm at Fakenham Town Football Club, off Clipbush Lane. Full information can be found via the Facebook event page . Tickets can be purchased from Universe, Ticketmaster or Ticketweb .