Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Fakenham set to host new family friendly music festival this summer

PUBLISHED: 13:04 12 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:04 12 March 2019

Let It Raise charity festival is coming to Fakenham this summer. Pictured is a scene from the Rock 4 Jasmine concert which was also held at Fakenham Football Club in 2013. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Let It Raise charity festival is coming to Fakenham this summer. Pictured is a scene from the Rock 4 Jasmine concert which was also held at Fakenham Football Club in 2013. Picture: Matthew Usher.

© ARCHANT NORFOLK 2013

A brand new music festival is set to raise the roof in north Norfolk this summer in a bid to promote awareness of cervical and testicular cancer.

Let It Raise is being organised by a mother-of-two who recently received the all clear following a life-changing diagnosis after attending her cervical screening.

In 2017, Kayleigh Hanlon, 26, of Woodcock Road, Norwich, was told she had cervical abnormalities and needed to be transferred to hospital for a colposcopy, where a biopsy revealed precancerous cells.

A year later, they had developed into a higher grade and she underwent LLETZ treatment - a large loop excision of the transformation zone which involved removing the cells.

Now, after receiving the all clear, she is focused on helping others affected by cancer .

Kayleigh Hanlon is organising a new charity festival, Let It Raise, in Fakenham to help raise awareness of cancer. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Kayleigh Hanlon is organising a new charity festival, Let It Raise, in Fakenham to help raise awareness of cancer. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

The co-organiser of Let It Raise, along with Jade Cooper and assistance from Lockdown Events, Miss Hanlon hoped to see the community show its support for the family-friendly festival when it arrives in Fakenham in June.

“The idea came to me as I absolutely love music festivals and I thought what better way to give the community of Fakenham a music festival to be able to help raise money for three amazing charities,” she said.

“I picked these charities because they are brilliant charities to support - mainly one being quite close to me which is Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust. It’s my aim to try and help other ladies going through the same thing as I did.

“I also picked It’s On The Ball and CoppaFeel! It needs to be out there more they are a great charity.”

A former resident of the market town, she added: “To be able to see everyone enjoying themselves it’s a great thing to have for the community as it’s for the whole family not just adults.”

As well as 12 hours of live music across three stages, there will be a fun fair, meet and greets, a VIP lounge, cocktail bar, stalls, food vendors, a bouncy castle, camping and more.

- The Let It Raise festival takes place on June 29 from 2pm at Fakenham Town Football Club, off Clipbush Lane. Full information can be found via the Facebook event page . Tickets can be purchased from Universe, Ticketmaster or Ticketweb .

Most Read

‘If people don’t like the birds, they should move back to the city!’

Eric Goleby, 77, from Hickling, has planted a sign in his front lawn telling his neighbours to 'return to the city' if they dislike wildlife. Picture: Joseph Norton

Hotel and wedding venue announces shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel, in Carlton Colville, near Lowestoft, is set to close with some bookings set to be cancelled PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

Student revealed suicidal thoughts before he went missing

Nick Sadler had suffered with mental health problems for several years, his family said. Picture: Will Sadler

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

Most Read

Hotel and wedding venue announces shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel, in Carlton Colville, near Lowestoft, is set to close with some bookings set to be cancelled PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

‘If people don’t like the birds, they should move back to the city!’

Eric Goleby, 77, from Hickling, has planted a sign in his front lawn telling his neighbours to 'return to the city' if they dislike wildlife. Picture: Joseph Norton

Woman punched in the face in car park

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault on Friday, March 8 in Bridge Street Car Park, Fakenham. Picture: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Owner reveals reason behind sudden closure of hotel and wedding venue

Dee Mauree, owner of the Carlton Manor Hotel, has revealed the reason behind the venue's sudden closure. Picture: James Bass

Norwich City v Hull City - Press Conference LIVE

Kenny McLean has started Norwich City's last four Championship matches Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Harleston Magpies see off Norwich City 3-1 in East League top flight derby

Norwich Dragons Ladies' hat-trick hero Issy Wolfe celebrates scoring in the East League Division 1N match against Cambridge University II Picture: CLUB

Renowned husband and wife restaurant owners reveal new plans after selling up

Starting up a new business: Jayne and Nigel Raffles. Pic: Archant.

‘Real and inspiring memories’: More than 1,000 children enjoy educational workshops

More than 1,000 scientists and engineers of the future were inspired by ScottishPower Renewables' workshops in Lowestoft. Pictured are East Point Academy students engaging with wind energy. Pictures: Nick Butcher Photography
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists