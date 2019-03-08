Fakenham set to host new family friendly music festival this summer
PUBLISHED: 13:04 12 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:04 12 March 2019
A brand new music festival is set to raise the roof in north Norfolk this summer in a bid to promote awareness of cervical and testicular cancer.
Let It Raise is being organised by a mother-of-two who recently received the all clear following a life-changing diagnosis after attending her cervical screening.
In 2017, Kayleigh Hanlon, 26, of Woodcock Road, Norwich, was told she had cervical abnormalities and needed to be transferred to hospital for a colposcopy, where a biopsy revealed precancerous cells.
A year later, they had developed into a higher grade and she underwent LLETZ treatment - a large loop excision of the transformation zone which involved removing the cells.
Now, after receiving the all clear, she is focused on helping others affected by cancer .
The co-organiser of Let It Raise, along with Jade Cooper and assistance from Lockdown Events, Miss Hanlon hoped to see the community show its support for the family-friendly festival when it arrives in Fakenham in June.
“The idea came to me as I absolutely love music festivals and I thought what better way to give the community of Fakenham a music festival to be able to help raise money for three amazing charities,” she said.
“I picked these charities because they are brilliant charities to support - mainly one being quite close to me which is Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust. It’s my aim to try and help other ladies going through the same thing as I did.
“I also picked It’s On The Ball and CoppaFeel! It needs to be out there more they are a great charity.”
A former resident of the market town, she added: “To be able to see everyone enjoying themselves it’s a great thing to have for the community as it’s for the whole family not just adults.”
As well as 12 hours of live music across three stages, there will be a fun fair, meet and greets, a VIP lounge, cocktail bar, stalls, food vendors, a bouncy castle, camping and more.
- The Let It Raise festival takes place on June 29 from 2pm at Fakenham Town Football Club, off Clipbush Lane. Full information can be found via the Facebook event page . Tickets can be purchased from Universe, Ticketmaster or Ticketweb .