Medical centre shuts for deep clean after patient had 'coronavirus symptoms'

PUBLISHED: 15:46 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:10 05 March 2020

Fakenham Medical Practice. Picture: Submitted

Archant

A medical centre underwent a deep clean after a patient attended with possible coronavirus symptoms.

Fakenham Medical Practice had to be closed for a short time on Wednesday morning after a patient visited the surgery feeling unwell.

The practice then closed while it had a precautionary deep clean, before reopening an hour later.

A spokesperson for the NHS said: "Fakenham Medical Practice underwent a deep clean yesterday morning as a precautionary measure after a patient attended and told staff they felt unwell with possible coronavirus symptoms.

"We are unable to comment on individual cases but at this stage, there have been no coronavirus cases confirmed in Norfolk and Waveney. The surgery opened an hour later than normal and continues to operate as usual."

The number of people with the coronavirus in the UK now stands at 90, but no cases have been confirmed in Norfolk.

The NHS spokesperson said: "People are reminded to call NHS 111 if they are concerned that they might have symptoms of coronavirus. They should not visit their local GP surgery, hospital or pharmacy.

You may also want to watch:

"Hand hygiene remains the single most important factor in reducing the risk of infection."

A coronavirus unit has been installed at both the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn and the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

If transmission of the virus becomes established in the UK, authorities will move to try to mitigate its impact.

Up to a fifth of employees could be absent from work in a "stretching scenario", according a 27-page document released by the government.

If significant numbers of police staff are unable to work, forces will concentrate on responding to serious crimes and maintaining public order.

In the health service, roster changes may be necessary which would involve "calling leavers and retirees back to duty".

The outbreak may lead to a temporary reduction and delay in non-essential care.

Health and social care services will work to achieve early discharge of patients from hospital so more people can be cared for in their own homes.

