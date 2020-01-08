Search

'It's keeping me going' - woman overwhelmed by donations amid cancer battle

PUBLISHED: 10:01 08 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:02 08 January 2020

Fakenham chef Sarah Codling (left), who has been battling cervical cancer, pictured with her cousin Kimberley Hastings. Picture: Sarah Codling

Fakenham chef Sarah Codling (left), who has been battling cervical cancer, pictured with her cousin Kimberley Hastings. Picture: Sarah Codling

Archant

A young woman has pledged to repay the donors who have supported her as she bravely battles cancer.

Sarah Codling, from Fakenham, was diagnosed with cervical cancer in December having suffered with a mystery illness for more than three months.

The 27-year-old began feeling unwell in September when she experienced sickness and noticed a build-up of fluid on her stomach.

Doctors suspected she may have an ovarian cyst, but Miss Codling says she knew it was something more sinister.

Following countless trips to the hospital for assessments and two biopsies, the chef was eventually diagnosed with cervical cancer in mid December.

"To begin with I could see this massive lump on my stomach and even I thought it was a cyst," said Miss Codling. "When I initially got checked out the doctors agreed but said I'd be fine.

"I was so weak at work to the point I fell to the floor in pain. I kept saying to people 'whatever this is, it needs to come out.'

"I've had the tumour out now but, because it burst during the biopsy, they don't know yet whether the cancer has spread."

With Miss Codling unable to work, her cousin, Kimberley Hastings, set up a GoFundMe page following her diagnosis.

Travelling repeatedly to hospital had already proved costly but, within just six days of the fundraiser being launched, it exceeded its £1,000 target.

Ms Hastings has also asked for donations of size 10 clothes while her beloved relative's fight goes on, continuing this week with a scan which will determine her next steps.

"I can barely explain what this has been like - it's been the worst time of my life," added Miss Codling, who is currently living in temporary accommodation in Litcham. "I'm living in fear and I don't know what's going to happen next.

"My friends and family have been really good but it's hard for them to understand what I'm going through and I don't want them to see me like this.

"The support I've had on the fundraising page is amazing. That is what's keeping me going.

"A lot of them are my friends and I cannot thank them enough. I know they won't accept it but, when I get a job again, I want to pay them all back."

