Decision over GP surgery delayed

PUBLISHED: 08:40 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:40 07 November 2019

A decision over the future of King's Lynn's Fairstead Surgery has been delayed Picture: Healthwatch Norfolk

A decision over the future of King's Lynn's Fairstead Surgery has been delayed Picture: Healthwatch Norfolk

Healthwatch Norfolk

A decision over the future of a threatened GP surgery has been delayed by the general election.

West Norfolk Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) was set to decide whether Vida Healthcare could close its surgery on the Fairstead estate, in King's Lynn, when it meets later this month.

In a letter to local stakeholders, the CCG's chair Dr Paul Williams said: "This week, following the announcement of a General Election due to be held on December 12, we enter a period of time known as the pre-election period or 'purdah'.

"This is in place to ensure the activities of public bodies do not have an influence on the outcome of elections.

"During purdah there are certain restrictions put in place on the activities of public bodies such as NHS organisations."

The letter adds these include new decisions or policy announcements and no participation by NHS representatives in debates and events that may be politically controversial, whether at national or local level.

The decision will now be made on January 31. Vida wants patients to transfer to other surgeries in Lynn, because its Fairstead building is not fit for purpose.

But hundreds taking part in a consultation run by Healthwatch Norfolk said they had concerns over travelling and parking.

