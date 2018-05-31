Search

Advanced search

Health chiefs oppose GP surgery closure

PUBLISHED: 14:30 31 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:30 31 January 2020

Fairstead Surgery, which has been saved Picture: Ian Burt

Fairstead Surgery, which has been saved Picture: Ian Burt

Archant © 2011

Health chiefs have agreed to moves to keep a threatened GP surgery open.

Provider Vida Healthcare wanted to close the Fairstead Surgery in King's Lynn, saying it was no longer fit for purpose.

It said patients could transfer to nearby Gayton Road or St Augustine's surgeries.

But a consultation and public meetings revealed widespread opposition among patients.

Today members of the West Norfolk Clinical Commissioning Group's primary care committee heard there had been five main themes.

Sadie Parker, associate director of primary care for the clinical commissioning groups of Norfolk and Waveney, said they included difficulty in travelling to and accessibility of other surgeries, the impact of closure on adjacent services, the overall decline in services and the disproportionate impact of closure on some groups.

She said the CCGS were working with Vida to look at how a range of services could be provided in the building.

Earlier, patients' representatives told the committee there was not currently a GP on the site.

Dr Syed Ahmed, who retired six months ago after working at the surgery for more than 30 years, said: "When I meet my ex-patients, they cry on ym shoulder about it."

Dr Ahmed said at one point, the surgery housed four doctors and three nurses and patients did not have to wait more than 48 hours to see one.

The committee agreed not to approve the closure and to work with Vida on seeing how services might be improved.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Driver fined £100 for parking for 26 seconds to sneeze

Attleborough engineer Steven Savage is appealing the parking fine, labelling it 'ridiculous'. Picture: Steven Savage

Woman’s body found in river

A body, believed to be that of a missing woman in her 70s, has been found in the Bure.

Restaurant that had cockroach infestation closes as owner seeks new investors

Sahill Shahriya, owner of Diss Tandoori, which has closed as he seeks new investors to revamp the restaurant. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘Tragic loss’ as city park fire means pavilion cannot be saved

The fire in the tennis pavilion at Heigham Park in November last year. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Body found in Wymondham

A body has been found in Wymondham. Picture Sophie Wyllie.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Body found in Wymondham

A body has been found in Wymondham. Picture Sophie Wyllie.

If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Snow could be on the way for parts of Norfolk and Suffolk

Some coastal areas in Norfolk and Suffolk could see some snow showers next week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘What a cheek!’ - Neighbours baffled by letter asking them to close car doors quietly

Neighbours in Potters Drive in Hopton were flabberghasted when a letter arrived in the post telling them to shut their car doors more quietly Picture: supplied

Three Norfolk high schools to move to different academy trusts

Attleborough Academy will join the Sapientia Education Trust; the move is anticipated to happen around April 1. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Staff at restaurant hit with low food hygiene rating found not washing hands

Spice Lounge in Wensum Street was given a 1 star food hygiene rating in a recent inspection. Photo: Paul Hewitt

FINAL COUNTDOWN: Follow Norwich City’s transfer window deadline day - Deals, rumours and supermarket sightings

Will Daniel Farke's Norwich City see any additions or departures on transfer window deadline day for the Premier League's bottom club Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Newcastle v City Press Conference RECAP: Major fitness boost for Canaries

Emi Buendia has missed Norwich City last two games with a quad problem Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

School issues warning after person in truck seen filming young people

Bungay High School. Photo: Archant

Woman’s body found in river

A body, believed to be that of a missing woman in her 70s, has been found in the Bure.
Drive 24