Health chiefs oppose GP surgery closure

Fairstead Surgery, which has been saved Picture: Ian Burt Archant © 2011

Health chiefs have agreed to moves to keep a threatened GP surgery open.

Provider Vida Healthcare wanted to close the Fairstead Surgery in King's Lynn, saying it was no longer fit for purpose.

It said patients could transfer to nearby Gayton Road or St Augustine's surgeries.

But a consultation and public meetings revealed widespread opposition among patients.

Today members of the West Norfolk Clinical Commissioning Group's primary care committee heard there had been five main themes.

Sadie Parker, associate director of primary care for the clinical commissioning groups of Norfolk and Waveney, said they included difficulty in travelling to and accessibility of other surgeries, the impact of closure on adjacent services, the overall decline in services and the disproportionate impact of closure on some groups.

She said the CCGS were working with Vida to look at how a range of services could be provided in the building.

Earlier, patients' representatives told the committee there was not currently a GP on the site.

Dr Syed Ahmed, who retired six months ago after working at the surgery for more than 30 years, said: "When I meet my ex-patients, they cry on ym shoulder about it."

Dr Ahmed said at one point, the surgery housed four doctors and three nurses and patients did not have to wait more than 48 hours to see one.

The committee agreed not to approve the closure and to work with Vida on seeing how services might be improved.