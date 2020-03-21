Discount store opens early for elderly and vulnerable shoppers
PUBLISHED: 13:00 21 March 2020
A discount store is opening early to give elderly and vulnerable customers time to shop in a calm environment.
The Original Factory Shop (TOFS) has launched the ‘Golden Hour’, which will see stores in Norfolk, Waveney and across the country open at 8.30am from Monday to Thursday.
Until 9.30am, older customers and those considered vulnerable will have exclusive access.
The initiative, continuing until further notice, has been rolled out following scenes of supermarket shelves being stripped bare amid coronavirus panic.
TOFS has therefore urged other customers to respect the measure and stay away during the first hour of trade.
Emma Fox, CEO of TOFS, said: “For 50 years, our shops have sat in the heart of local communities and we are working hard to look after our customers.
“By offering older, more vulnerable customers an exclusive ‘Golden Hour’, we hope to make them feel safer.”
TOFS has branches in the following locations:
• Dereham
• Wymondham
• Bungay
• Stalham
• Harleston
• Watton
• Brandon
• Fakenham
• Wrentham
• Diss
