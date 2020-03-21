Video

Discount store opens early for elderly and vulnerable shoppers

The Original Factory Shop in Fakenham, among the Norfolk stores which will have a 'Golden Hour' for elderly customers amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Down At The Social Down At The Social

A discount store is opening early to give elderly and vulnerable customers time to shop in a calm environment.

The Original Factory Shop in Diss, among the Norfolk stores which will have a 'Golden Hour' for elderly customers amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Archant The Original Factory Shop in Diss, among the Norfolk stores which will have a 'Golden Hour' for elderly customers amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Archant

The Original Factory Shop (TOFS) has launched the ‘Golden Hour’, which will see stores in Norfolk, Waveney and across the country open at 8.30am from Monday to Thursday.

Until 9.30am, older customers and those considered vulnerable will have exclusive access.

The Original Factory Shop in Fakenham, among the Norfolk stores which will have a 'Golden Hour' for elderly customers amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Down At The Social The Original Factory Shop in Fakenham, among the Norfolk stores which will have a 'Golden Hour' for elderly customers amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Down At The Social

The initiative, continuing until further notice, has been rolled out following scenes of supermarket shelves being stripped bare amid coronavirus panic.

TOFS has therefore urged other customers to respect the measure and stay away during the first hour of trade.

Emma Fox, CEO of TOFS, said: “For 50 years, our shops have sat in the heart of local communities and we are working hard to look after our customers.

“By offering older, more vulnerable customers an exclusive ‘Golden Hour’, we hope to make them feel safer.”

TOFS has branches in the following locations:

• Dereham

• Wymondham

• Bungay

• Stalham

• Harleston

• Watton

• Brandon

• Fakenham

• Wrentham

• Diss

