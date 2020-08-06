Where will I have to wear a face covering from August 8?

Wearing face masks will be mandatory in more places from Saturday Family Veldman

In July, the government made it mandatory for face coverings to be worn while shopping and travelling on public transport. In a press conference on July 31, Boris Johnson extended the list of places in which face coverings will be essential, with the new rules coming into effect on Saturday (August 8).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Face coverings will become compulsory in the following places, from this Saturday:

• Funeral directors

• Premises providing legal or financial services

• Cinemas

• Theatres

• Bingo halls

• Concert halls

• Museums, galleries, aquariums, indoor zoos or visitor farms, or other indoor tourist, heritage or cultural sites

• Nail, beauty, hair salons and barbers – other than where necessary to remove for treatments

• Massage parlours

• Public areas in hotels and hostels

• Places of worship

• Libraries and public reading rooms

• Community centres

• Social clubs

• Tattoo and piercing shops

• Indoor entertainment venues (amusement arcades, funfairs, adventure activities such as laser quest, go-karting, escape rooms, heritage sites)

• Storage and distribution facilities

• Veterinary services

• Auction houses

As of now it is recommended to wear face coverings in these places, but it will be mandatory from Saturday onwards, otherwise you could be fined up to £100.

The exceptions to wearing face coverings are applicable to disabled people, those with invisible impairments or conditions such as mental illnesses.