Norfolk-born F1 star urges fans to get vaccinated
- Credit: PA
A Norfolk-born Formula 1 driver has urged fans to get their Covid vaccine this winter.
George Russell, born in King's Lynn, featured in a video made by the NHS alongside 18 of the F1's biggest stars.
In the video, Mr Russell urged people to "play your part" and get vaccinated.
The racing talent was joined by drivers from around the world like Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc.
The video is released ahead of the F1 season finale in Abu Dhabi.
Stefano Domenicali, Formula 1 chief executive, said: “Vaccines and boosters are our way out of this pandemic, and we need to keep everyone safe and move forward together.
"I have had my vaccine and my booster and ask everyone to do the same. Formula 1 is moving ahead, and we ask for everyone to play their part.”
Most Read
- 1 Law student takes landlord to court over terrible state of room - and wins
- 2 Five cases of Omicron variant confirmed in Norfolk
- 3 Burger company moves into Norwich pub leaving customers 'blown away'
- 4 Missing RAF Lakenheath airman found dead
- 5 Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?
- 6 Heartbroken daughters pay tribute to beloved dad who was 'always smiling'
- 7 Stolen dogs found during police raid at cannabis farm
- 8 North Norfolk restaurant named among best in world
- 9 All the changes to Norfolk's bin collections over Christmas
- 10 Growing concern for welfare of missing Norwich man
Health secretary, Sajid Javid, said: “It is fantastic to see F1 drivers playing their part, encouraging others to get their top-up jab to secure the vital protection they need as the virus goes on the advance this winter."