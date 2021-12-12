News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk-born F1 star urges fans to get vaccinated

Grace Piercy

Published: 10:30 AM December 12, 2021
Williams' George Russell during day one of pre-season testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

King's Lynn-born George Russell took part in an NHS video with other F1 stars - Credit: PA

A Norfolk-born Formula 1 driver has urged fans to get their Covid vaccine this winter.

George Russell, born in King's Lynn, featured in a video made by the NHS alongside 18 of the F1's biggest stars.

In the video, Mr Russell urged people to "play your part" and get vaccinated.

The racing talent was joined by drivers from around the world like Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc.

The video is released ahead of the F1 season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Stefano Domenicali, Formula 1 chief executive, said: “Vaccines and boosters are our way out of this pandemic, and we need to keep everyone safe and move forward together.

"I have had my vaccine and my booster and ask everyone to do the same. Formula 1 is moving ahead, and we ask for everyone to play their part.”

Health secretary, Sajid Javid, said: “It is fantastic to see F1 drivers playing their part, encouraging others to get their top-up jab to secure the vital protection they need as the virus goes on the advance this winter."

Norfolk
King's Lynn News

