'Exceptional' care lands Norfolk agency outstanding CQC report

Extra Care Service Ltd in North Walsham has been rated outstanding by the CQC. Pictured are registered Manager Sarah Thompson and Care Coordinator Andrea Canham. Picture: Extra Care Archant

A care agency putting people first "without exception" has been rated outstanding by health inspectors.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Extra Care Home Services Ltd, in North Walsham, impressed Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors and achieved the highest marks for being caring, responsive and well-led.

It was rated good for overall safety and effectiveness.

The service supports personal hygiene and eating for 20 people aged 65 and over.

Inspectors found people using the service received cards on their birthday and at Christmas, with the registered manager visiting to deliver a card and gift from staff.

The report said: "People and relatives couldn't speak highly enough of the staff, who they said always showed exceptional kindness and concern."

Staff were praised for being innovative and proactive in keeping people safe and encouraged people to pursue friendships and social activities.

The report said: "For some people the impact of the care visits in terms of preventing social isolation was life-changing."

You may also want to watch:

The care agency provided a "seamless level of care" and was led by an "inspirational and exceptionally dedicated" registered manager.

Sarah Thompson, registered manager, said care should be person-centric and liked to treat people as if it was her own family.

"We are absolutely thrilled about the accolade, we are very passionate about what we do. I do not thing we do anything amazing, its how care should be."

Jemima Burnage, CQC head of inspection for adult social care in the central region, said: "The registered manager demonstrated exceptional leadership and instilled an extremely caring and inclusive culture of care delivery.

"People, relatives and staff commended the service and registered manager very highly.

"Every aspect of the service was person-centred and staff were passionate about promoting people's wellbeing by taking a truly holistic approach to their care."

The head inspector said the care agency provided exceptional end of life support.

She said: "People received care from extremely kind and thoughtful staff, with whom they had built particularly close and trusting relationships.

"Staff consistently demonstrated concern, consideration and compassion to people and their relatives.

"Without exception, people's voices were listened to and acted upon. People were empowered to live their lives as independently as possible and always treated respectfully by staff."