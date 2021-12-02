Extra vaccination centres planned for region's Covid booster roll-out

Extra vaccination centres, longer opening hours and community pharmacies could all form part of the Norfolk and Waveney plan to deliver more Covid booster jabs. - Credit: PA

Plans to create extra vaccination centres, weekend clinics and have more community pharmacies delivering Covid booster jabs are being worked up by health bosses in Norfolk and Waveney.

People who have become newly-eligible for the booster jabs have been urged to be patient while the NHS gets the set-up in place to deliver the jabs.

And bosses at the NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group said they are working to get the plans in place to enable that wider roll-out.

Currently only those over 40, who had their second jab at least six months ago, people who live and work in care homes, frontline health care workers, the clinically vulnerable, and those over 16 living with someone immunosuppressed can get a booster.

Other age groups have been urged to wait until they are contacted by the NHS - amid confusion which has seen some people turned away at walk-in centres and abuse directed at staff and volunteers.

Health bosses are racing to get plans in place and confirmed they are looking into extending hours at existing vaccination centres, opening new ones and getting jabs delivered at pharmacies across Norfolk and Waveney.

Dr Anoop Dhesi, local GP and clinical chair at NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group, said: "We are already very busy working with our provider partners across the health and care system to increase capacity in line with the national ambition to offer all adults aged 18 plus a booster vaccination by the end of January.

"This will mean providing additional vaccination clinics and increasing the number of appointments available to book via the National Booking Service or, following contact from your GP, inviting you to get a booster.

"We are also looking at ways to increase the number of boosters available quickly by extending opening hours and increasing capacity at existing sites through adding extra dates.

"More weekend clinics and increasing the number of community pharmacies providing boosters will also be crucial to offering boosters to those patients aged 18 plus who will become eligible over the next 10 weeks."

He said details of when, where and how people can get boosters would be available as soon as possible.