Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

All the vaccine centres in Norfolk open today for walk-in booster jabs

Grace Piercy

Published: 11:00 AM December 28, 2021
Nurse with Covid vaccine

There are 11 vaccine centres open today for walk-in appointments. - Credit: PA

Looking to get your booster jab before the New Year? Here are all the walk-in centres offering Covid vaccinations across Norfolk on Tuesday, December 28.

  • Sir John Leman High School, Beccles - 8am to 12.30pm and 1.30pm to 8pm
  • Brundall Medical Partnership - 9am to 4pm
  • Cromer Hospital - 8.30am to 5pm
  • Downham Market Town Hall - 9am to 3pm
  • Louise Hamilton Centre, James Paget University Hospital - 7.30am to 7pm
  • Drive-through clinic, James Paget University Hospital - 9am to 3pm
  • Market Gates Shopping Centre, Great Yarmouth - 8.30am to 5.30pm
  • Kelling Hospital - 9am to 5pm
  • Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital - 8am to 12pm
  • Norwich Community Hospital - 9am to 7pm
  • Wymondham Medical Centre - 8.30am to 2pm

No appointment is needed to receive a booster vaccine at these centres.

Booster vaccines are available to all adults in the UK who had their second dose of the Covid vaccine at least three months ago.

Updates will be available on both the Twitter and Facebook pages of the NHS Norfolk and Waveney CCG.

You can also find your closest open walk-in vaccine clinic via the Norfolk County Council website.

Join our Norfolk Coronavirus Updates Facebook group for more news about how the pandemic is affecting the county. 

Coronavirus
NHS
Norwich News
Great Yarmouth News
Wymondham News

