‘A really rewarding career’ – new campaign urges people to consider jobs in adult social care

Department of Health and Social Care launching Every Day is Different recruitment campaign in the eastern region at Norwich City Football Club. Speaker Matthew Anthony-Knell, deputy manager at NorseCare. Picture: Angela Sharpe Photography Angela Sharpe Photography 2018

A government-backed campaign to bring fresh faces into the social care workforce in Norfolk has launched as figures reveal some 15,000 vacancies in the sector in the East of England.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It is estimated that an extra 80,000 adult social care workers – an increase of 47pc on today’s workforce – will be needed by 2035 to meet demand.

To fight off the shortfall councils across the region have launched the Every Day is Different campaign, which aims to recruit thousands more adult social care workers into roles such as nursing home staff, occupational therapists or personal assistants offering home help.

Norfolk County Council was the first authority to launch the campaign at an event at Norwich City Football Club on Wednesday.

Speaking at the launch, 24-year-old Matthew Anthony-Knell, deputy manager for Westfields Care Home in Swaffham, said working in care was a “really rewarding career”.

“Being able to go home and feel I’ve had a positive impact on someone’s life is really special,” he said.

“I know it sounds cheesy but we are like one big family. Staff are so passionate and caring, there is a real inclusive culture at Westfields. We also make sure residents are involved too.”

Lyn Romeo, chief social worker from the Department of Health and Social Care, said: “It was great to see so many people here [at the launch] and to get so much support, particularly from care workers themselves who spoke so well about how rewarding and how satisfying the work is and the opportunities there are for doing lots of different jobs and work in the sector, so it was fantastic.

“The objective mainly is to reach out to people who have the right values and for whom this might be a fantastic opportunity to work in a very rewarding and satisfying area of work.

“We know we have a lot of vacancies out there, at the moment, they are ready there for people to apply for.”

Bill Borrett, chairman of Norfolk’s adult social care committee, who launched the campaign, said: “Norfolk County Council’s vision is all about supporting people to be independent, resilient and well and we can only achieve this with skilled workforce.”

The campaign, which will run through February and March, aims to show people the array of opportunities available for personal and professional development in an adult social care career.