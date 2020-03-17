Search

Cancer charity postpone activities due to coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 15:05 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:06 17 March 2020

Caring Friends for Cancer has called off its coffee mornings and other events due to coronavirus. Picture: CARING FRIENDS

Two Dereham-based cancer charities have called off their meetings and events due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Caring Friends and Dereham Cancer Care are both scaling back their activities in light of the crisis.

Dereham Cancer Care has cancelled its coffee mornings and bingo sessions “until further notice”, but its charity support centres will remain open as usual “with no hugging and seating up to two metres apart”.

For more information call 01362 851439, 01362 698527 or email jan@dcc.ndo.co.uk.

Caring Friends has cancelled all of its events until the end of April.

Margaret Barrett, administrator, said: “This is in order to protect all our friends. We have contacted as many as possible, if you haven’t heard from us it is because we don’t have contact details and we would ask that you check the website www.caringfriends.org.uk or phone 07961 566118.”

