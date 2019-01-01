Search

‘Caring for patients is best part of the job’ - Private ambulance service rated good by inspectors

01 January, 2019 - 17:14
ERS Medical staff transport a patient. Photo: ERS Medical

Archant

A patient transport service with bases in Norwich and King’s Lynn has been rated as good by inspectors.

ERS Medical East was visited by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in October and the report into the company was released last week.

The service transports non-emergency patients in Norfolk, Suffolk, and Essex. Inspectors found there were good system in place to safeguard vulnerable adults, that procedures were in line with national guidelines, and there was good oversight of the booking process. The report said: “Staff treated patients with dignity and respect. They were kind and caring. Staff told us that caring for their patients was the best part of their role.”

However, inspectors also said: “Staff felt that there was not effective communication between managers and staff, team meetings were not embedded. There was low morale amongst the staff and staff told us that they did not feel valued by managers.”

