New multimillion pound end of life hospice could be built next to Norfolk hospital

Published: 8:50 AM July 31, 2018 Updated: 11:08 PM October 9, 2020

A new multi-million pound end of life hospice could be built next to the county's flagship hospital, replacing its current city centre site.

Priscilla Bacon Lodge in Norwich. Picture: Simon Finlay - Credit: EDP pics © 2010 (01603) 77243

Priscilla Bacon Hospice, the charity set up to oversee the development of a new hospice to replace Priscilla Bacon Lodge, has submitted a bid for outline planning permission with South Norfolk Council.

If approved, the new palliative care centre would be built on agricultural land to the east of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, and would have 24 in-patient beds, family rooms and improved day care and education facilities.

The proposal - which would see the lodge relocate from its current site on Colman Road - is expected to cost more than £12.5m, documents from the hospice charity say.

National guidance has said that central Norfolk should have between 41 and 59 beds - currently it has just 16.

You may also want to watch:

The Rt Rev Graham James, Bishop of Norwich and the chair of its trustees, said: 'We believe that people and families from across the county should be able to access the very best end-of-life care and specialist palliative services we can provide.

'The work carried out by the team at the current hospice is outstanding, but we need to build a fit for purpose facility which will serve the needs of all of Norfolk's growing and ageing population.

'Identifying a site for the new facility is the first part of process and we have worked closely with NHS partners and stakeholders to find a location which can provide the clinical support needed, combined with the space to grow in the coming years.'

Online planning documents say it would employ 230 members of staff across medical, clinical, administrative and house services.

If the bid is approved, the charity will launch a full fundraising campaign, with the goal of completing the project over the next five years.

The Office for National Statistics says that in 2014 there were 877,710 people in Norfolk, a figure which will increase to 938,351 by 2024.

The hospice charity says, with people living longer than ever, palliative services must grow alongside the county.

For more information about Priscilla Bacon Hospice click here.