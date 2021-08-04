Video
Father running marathon to thank hospital for saving son's life
At just three-years-old he has suffered over 60 potentially life-threatening epileptic seizures because of a rare genetic disorder which will shorten his life.
And as a thanks to staff at the Jenny Lind Children's Hospital, part of Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, who have saved Oscar Catchpole's life several times, his father is running his first marathon on October 3 for the N&N Hospitals Charity.
Elliott Catchpole, 29, from Woodside Park in Attleborough, who also has a one-year-old son, is tackling the Loch Ness Marathon with his two friends James Flannigan and Jonathan Lee, and has so far raised £2,560 out of his £5,000 target.
The Wymondham High Academy science teacher described his three-year-old as a trouper.
He said: "Although he cannot talk because of his un-named genetic disorder, he is really smiley and lets you know when he is happy. Day-to-day he has such a happy life but we have these traumatic events with him that shake us. But he recovers and is so resilient."
Mr Catchpole said there have been some "close calls" with previous seizures which can force his son's airway to close.
The three-year-old, who loves Disney Cars films, giving cuddles and watching his younger brother play, was diagnosed with epilepsy when he was six months old and the genetic disorder at around one after a plethora of health conditions.
Experts told Mr Catchpole an his wife, Lucy, their son was one of 15 cases of the currently un-named genetic disorder worldwide but despite that Oscar has defied expectations.
The condition has caused global development delay, meaning he is non-verbal and cannot walk unaided.
But it is the epilepsy that is the biggest concern for the family because it causes Oscar's airway to close up and requires them to give him a daily medication as well as carry round an oxygen cylinder when they leave the house.
He has not gone longer than 12 weeks without a seizure.
Mr Catchpole said: "We make the most of the happy times. You have to keep positive. We feel lucky and love Oscar for who he is."
To donate visit www.justgiving.com/Elliott-Catchpole