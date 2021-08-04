News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

Video

Father running marathon to thank hospital for saving son's life

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 3:40 PM August 4, 2021   
Oscar Catchpole, three, at the Jenny Lind Children's Hospital.

Oscar Catchpole, three, at the Jenny Lind Children's Hospital. - Credit: Elliott Catchpole

At just three-years-old he has suffered over 60 potentially life-threatening epileptic seizures because of a rare genetic disorder which will shorten his life.

Elliott Catchpole with his son Oscar Catchpole, now aged three.

Elliott Catchpole with his son Oscar Catchpole, now aged three. - Credit: Elliott Catchpole

And as a thanks to staff at the Jenny Lind Children's Hospital, part of Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, who have saved Oscar Catchpole's life several times, his father is running his first marathon on October 3 for the N&N Hospitals Charity.

Elliott Catchpole, 29, from Attleborough, who is running the Loch Ness Marathon for the N&N Hospitals Charity.

Elliott Catchpole, 29, from Attleborough, who is running the Loch Ness Marathon for the N&N Hospitals Charity. - Credit: Elliott Catchpole

Elliott Catchpole, 29, from Woodside Park in Attleborough, who also has a one-year-old son, is tackling the Loch Ness Marathon with his two friends James Flannigan and Jonathan Lee, and has so far raised £2,560 out of his £5,000 target.

The Wymondham High Academy science teacher described his three-year-old as a trouper.

He said: "Although he cannot talk because of his un-named genetic disorder, he is really smiley and lets you know when he is happy. Day-to-day he has such a happy life but we have these traumatic events with him that shake us. But he recovers and is so resilient."

Oscar Catchpole, three, who has a rare genetic disorder and experiences severe epileptic seizures.

Oscar Catchpole, three, who has a rare genetic disorder and experiences severe epileptic seizures. - Credit: Elliott Carchpole

Mr Catchpole said there have been some "close calls" with previous seizures which can force his son's airway to close.

The three-year-old, who loves Disney Cars films, giving cuddles and watching his younger brother play, was diagnosed with epilepsy when he was six months old and the genetic disorder at around one after a plethora of health conditions.

Oscar Catchpole as a baby.

Oscar Catchpole as a baby. - Credit: Elliott Catchpole

Experts told Mr Catchpole an his wife, Lucy, their son was one of 15 cases of the currently un-named genetic disorder worldwide but despite that Oscar has defied expectations.

Most Read

  1. 1 Body believed to be missing man found near Norfolk coast
  2. 2 North Norfolk fish and chip shop among best in the country
  3. 3 'Vindicated at last' - Pension compensation on the horizon for WASPI women
  1. 4 Police name murder victim, who died of 'severe head injury'
  2. 5 Police child safety team raid house to arrest man
  3. 6 Banham Poultry evacuated in suspected chemical incident
  4. 7 Revealed: Siblings' bodies were found after father's death
  5. 8 Firefighters dash to tackle blaze at coastal holiday resort
  6. 9 Neighbours of murdered woman tell of terrifying scene in close
  7. 10 Couple's heartbreak leads to 28 hour stream to support baby loss charity

The condition has caused global development delay, meaning he is non-verbal and cannot walk unaided.

Three-year-old Oscar Catchpole (right) with his younger brother Arthur.

Three-year-old Oscar Catchpole (right) with his younger brother Arthur. - Credit: Elliott Catchpole

But it is the epilepsy that is the biggest concern for the family because it causes Oscar's airway to close up and requires them to give him a daily medication as well as carry round an oxygen cylinder when they leave the house.

Elliott Catchpole with his two sons Oscar (left) and Arthur.

Elliott Catchpole with his two sons Oscar (left) and Arthur. - Credit: Elliott Catchpole

He has not gone longer than 12 weeks without a seizure.

Attleborough parents Elliott and Lucy Catchpole with their children Oscar (three) on the left and Arthur (one).

Attleborough parents Elliott and Lucy Catchpole with their children Oscar (three) on the left and Arthur (one). - Credit: Elliott Catchpole

Mr Catchpole said: "We make the most of the happy times. You have to keep positive. We feel lucky and  love Oscar for who he is."

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/Elliott-Catchpole

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital
Attleborough News
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A police officer stood at the front of a property on Middleton Crescent in New Costessey where two p

Norfolk Live

Brother and sister found dead in their home are named

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
7days Performance are offering a reward of £20,000 to find a bayside blue R34 GTR which was stolen from South Norfolk.

Reward of £20,000 offered after theft of performance car worth £150,000

Sarah Hussain

person
Shipdham village sign. Picture: Ian Burt

Norfolk Police | Video

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman dies in village

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
Students getting exam results

When are GCSE and A-level results out and how fair will grades be?

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus