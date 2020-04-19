Search

Eleven more people die from coronavirus in Norfolk hospitals

PUBLISHED: 14:53 19 April 2020

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals.

Eleven more people have died from coronavirus in hospitals across Norfolk.

The total number of people who have died after testing positive for Covid-19 now stands at 175.

At the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital three people have died from the virus with one death recorded on April 17 and two recorded yesterday (Saturday April, 18).

Throughout the pandemic, the hospital has confirmed a total of 64 deaths.

Four people have died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn, which recorded no new deaths yesterday.

Two people have died after receiving treatment for Covid-19 at the hospital on April 16 and two people died on April 17.

A dummy COVID-19 swab is handled inside a sealed sterile tube during a demonstration by lab technicians who are carrying out diagnostic tests for coronavirus. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA WireA dummy COVID-19 swab is handled inside a sealed sterile tube during a demonstration by lab technicians who are carrying out diagnostic tests for coronavirus. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

James Paget University Hospital recorded four new deaths from the virus, bringing the total number of deaths at the Gorleston hospital to 55.

Three people died on April 17 and one person died on April 18 after testing positive for coronavirus.

The number of deaths has increased since yesterday when hospitals in Norfolk recorded five deaths from people who had been suffering from coronavirus.

In Suffolk, a further eight patients have died at hospitals run by the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, bringing the total to 166 deaths.

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds, who reported no deaths yesterday, have confirmed a death today, raising the hospital’s total to 22 during the pandemic.

Across the UK, a total of 16,060 patients have died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Saturday, the Department of Health said, up by 596 from 15,464 the day before.

This is a drop from yesterday where 888 people died from coronavirus in the fourth deadliest day since the outbreak of the pandemic and the worst count for a week since April 11.

A total of 5,850 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed across the UK which brings the total to 120,067.

Some 372,967 people have now been tested for the virus.

It come as a delivery of 84 tonnes of personal protective equipment (PPE) for front-line workers has been delayed.

The shipment, which includes 400,000 surgical gowns, was due to arrive in the UK from Turkey on Sunday afternoon.

The reason for the delay is not yet known.

