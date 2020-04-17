Search

Eleven more coronavirus deaths confirmed in Norfolk’s hospitals

PUBLISHED: 15:15 17 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:45 17 April 2020

A total of 159 people who had been diagnosed with the coronavirus have died in Norfolk hospitals. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

The number of patients who have died in Norfolk’s hospitals after testing positive for coronavirus has increased by 11.

The total number of confirmed deaths from the virus in the county’s hospitals now stands at 159.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital has reported six more patients in its care having died after being diagnosed with Covid-19, taking hospital’s death toll from the virus to 58.

One patient died on April 14, followed by four on April 15 and one on April 16.

The James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston has also confirmed a further four fatalities from the virus, with three patients dying on April 15, followed by a fourth on April 16. The deaths bring the total number of Covid-19 fatalities at the hospital up to 49.

Meanwhile the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn, has reported one death from the virus on April 15, bringing the its total number of confirmed Covid-19 deaths to 52.

In Suffolk, 149 patients have died at hospitals run by the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, up six from 141 on Thursday, while three more confirmed deaths have been reported at the West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds taking the total number of fatalities there to 21.

