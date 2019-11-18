A health and wellbeing boost - improving lives for the elderly with adult day care services

An adult day care service that offers regular activities and support could be the best medicine for your elderly relatives.

It can be hard to juggle a busy life and provide the level of care we want to give our loved ones, which is why finding the right help for you and them is important.

Carlton Hall Residential Village offers an adult day care centre where residents can benefit from the care they need and improve their quality of life.

Managing director Tony Prendergast shares how this service could be exactly what your family is looking for.

Round the clock care

Families want the best for a relative who needs extra support in their older age, but it can be hard to be there 24/7 when you have a family of your own and a full-time job.

"You can enjoy peace of mind knowing that your loved one is being well cared for when you can't be with them," Tony explained. "We work with families, giving them the support they need, finding a care routine that works for everyone involved."

Building relationships to stay connected

Often a big concern for older people is that becoming ill, or having mobility issues will limit their social life and confine them to the house. This doesn't need to be the case for your loved one.

Carlton Hall Residential Village has the facilities and expertise to care for them in a comfortable and relaxing environment. They run groups and activities for residents to take part in, make new friends and build new memories. This can help keep them healthy in the long run and impact both their physical and mental wellbeing.

Providing the right environment to thrive

"Our environment is the key to helping us feel safe and calm," Tony said. "With over 11 acres of grounds that surround the home, we've created a tranquil backdrop for people to relax and enjoy."

A popular activity enjoyed by the day care residents is tending to the plants and gardens. "They help landscape the grounds - it's something that, together, we're constantly working on and improving," said Tony. "We recently won 'best care home gardens' in the 'Anglia in Bloom' competition and are regular winners of the 'Lowestoft in Bloom'care division category."

Support for all of the family

It's easy to forget about our own wellbeing when we're taking care of others, but it's important for any carers to look after themselves in order to care for someone else.

"Finding time to take a break is a good way for carers to manage the responsibility that comes with looking after an elderly family member," Tony said. "The day care service gives you the chance to do this."

Change can be a good thing

"We understand that changes in routine can be stressful and overwhelming but we can help you make the transition as easy as possible for your loved one," Tony explained. "To start with, we recommend coming in with your relative for a lunchtime session. Gradually, over time, they can familiarise themselves with the home and the staff and will begin to enjoy meeting new people and taking part in the activities," Tony said. "We recently hosted a 'bake-off day' competition that everyone got involved in and had a lot of fun," he added.

Find out how you can get involved

Carlton Hall Residential Village offers long-term, convalescence and respite care services. They are experienced in caring for individuals with dementia and Alzheimer's and are dedicated to creating a secure, peaceful community that people enjoy being a part of.

Call 01502 513208 or email office@carltonhall.co.uk to arrange a visit at one the day care sessions. Visit carltonhall.co.uk to discover how else they can help your family.