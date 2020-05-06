Norfolk hospital coronavirus death toll passes 300 following eight new fatalities

Scientists believe understanding the R value of coronavirus could be key to eliminating its spread. Picture: PA Wire

The death toll in Norfolk’s hospitals has risen above 300 following eight new fatalities.

The latest figures included five deaths at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn and three at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston, bringing the county’s death toll to 301.

At the QEH one death occurred each day between May 1 and May 3, with two on May 4. It brings the hospital’s total to 111.

Caroline Shaw, chief executive of The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, said: “I can confirm today that two women and three men, aged between 81 and 90, who had tested positive for COVID-19 have died while being cared for at our hospital. On behalf of everyone at the hospital, I would like to offer my condolences to their relatives and loved ones.”

To date, the hospital has discharged 179 patients who have recovered following treatment for the virus.

The QEH will feature tonight on a Channel 4 documentary at 9pm which follows the efforts of staff on the frontline during the pandemic.

At the JPUH, all three deaths occurred at the weekend, bringing its total to 92.

The hospital confirmed on Wednesday, two men and a women in their 90s who was in its care had died. All three patients had underlying health conditions.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, did not record any new deaths on Wednesday, as the number of patients that have died from the virus remains at 98.

A further six deaths were announced in East Suffolk & North Essex bringing its total to 275, while 44 Covid-19 patients have died at the West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

NHS England announced has announced a further 331 new deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 22,049.

Of those announced today, 54 occurred on May 5, 121 on May 4 and 28 on May 3.

NHS England releases updated figures each day showing the dates of every coronavirus-related death in hospitals in England, often including previously uncounted deaths that took place several days or even weeks ago. This is because of the time it takes for deaths to be confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19, for post-mortem examinations to be processed and for data from the tests to be validated.

The figures published today by NHS England show April 8 continues to have the highest number for the most hospital deaths occurring on a single day, with a current total of 874.