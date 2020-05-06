Search

Advanced search

Norfolk hospital coronavirus death toll passes 300 following eight new fatalities

PUBLISHED: 14:49 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:41 06 May 2020

Scientists believe understanding the R value of coronavirus could be key to eliminating its spread. Picture: PA Wire

Scientists believe understanding the R value of coronavirus could be key to eliminating its spread. Picture: PA Wire

The death toll in Norfolk’s hospitals has risen above 300 following eight new fatalities.

The latest figures included five deaths at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn and three at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston, bringing the county’s death toll to 301.

At the QEH one death occurred each day between May 1 and May 3, with two on May 4. It brings the hospital’s total to 111.

Caroline Shaw, chief executive of The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, said: “I can confirm today that two women and three men, aged between 81 and 90, who had tested positive for COVID-19 have died while being cared for at our hospital. On behalf of everyone at the hospital, I would like to offer my condolences to their relatives and loved ones.”

MORE: ‘I hope I’ve made a difference’: UEA student on frontline at Nightingale Hospital

To date, the hospital has discharged 179 patients who have recovered following treatment for the virus.

The QEH will feature tonight on a Channel 4 documentary at 9pm which follows the efforts of staff on the frontline during the pandemic.

At the JPUH, all three deaths occurred at the weekend, bringing its total to 92.

The hospital confirmed on Wednesday, two men and a women in their 90s who was in its care had died. All three patients had underlying health conditions.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, did not record any new deaths on Wednesday, as the number of patients that have died from the virus remains at 98.

A further six deaths were announced in East Suffolk & North Essex bringing its total to 275, while 44 Covid-19 patients have died at the West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

NHS England announced has announced a further 331 new deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 22,049.

Of those announced today, 54 occurred on May 5, 121 on May 4 and 28 on May 3.

MORE: Indian restaurant in Norwich giving away hundreds of meals to NHS workers

NHS England releases updated figures each day showing the dates of every coronavirus-related death in hospitals in England, often including previously uncounted deaths that took place several days or even weeks ago. This is because of the time it takes for deaths to be confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19, for post-mortem examinations to be processed and for data from the tests to be validated.

The figures published today by NHS England show April 8 continues to have the highest number for the most hospital deaths occurring on a single day, with a current total of 874.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Restaurant owners slam Just Eat after being taken offline

The Copper Kettle Cafe in Norwich's Lower Goat Lane was blocked on Just Eat. Picture: The Copper Kettle Cafe

Body of woman found in park

A woman's body has been found in Southtown Common in Gorleston on May 6. Picture: Google Maps.

Tributes to former professor who died after contracting coronavirus while trying to stop its spread

Peter Sinclair. Picture: Jayne Ivimey

Double inquest after men die in crash near Norfolk Showground

Viorel Petroi, who died in the crash near the Norfolk Showground. Picture: Courtesy of Mr Radi

Vandals do ‘high-value’ damage to heritage railway carriages

A number of railway carriage windows were smashed and a seasonal display was damaged, resulting in extensive, high value damages. Picture: Mid-Norfolk Railway

Most Read

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Some Norwich neighbourhoods have not recorded a single coronavirus death, but it is a different picture in other parts of Norfolk. Photo: Archant

Rare eagle seen over Norfolk after UK extinction 240 years ago

A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burton

End of an era as owners of pick-your-own fruit business announce closure

Oliver and Charlotte Gurney have invested in the community hub at White House Farm, which will continue. Pic: Archant Library.

Police unmask mystery teen in Black Death plague outfit

Picture of person walking around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

Man taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ following crash

The A146 Hales junction in 2018. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk hospital coronavirus death toll passes 300 following eight new fatalities

Scientists believe understanding the R value of coronavirus could be key to eliminating its spread. Picture: PA Wire

Some of Norfolk’s tips to reopen under social distancing, says council

Mile Cross Recycling Centre is one of the tips set to reopen from next week. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Body of woman found in park

A woman's body has been found in Southtown Common in Gorleston on May 6. Picture: Google Maps.

Buyer found for iconic seaside pier

A buyer has been found for Lowestoft's Claremont Pier, which has been on the market since 2018. Picture: James Bass

Vandals do ‘high-value’ damage to heritage railway carriages

A number of railway carriage windows were smashed and a seasonal display was damaged, resulting in extensive, high value damages. Picture: Mid-Norfolk Railway
Drive 24