NHS trust excludes public from meeting because of 'mourning for Queen'

Tom Abell has officially taken up his post as chief executive of the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST). - Credit: East of England Ambulance Service

The region's struggling ambulance trust has been criticised for excluding the public from a key meeting because the event is being held during the period of mourning for the Queen.

The East of England Ambulance Trust (EEAST) - which is in special measures with patients routinely experiencing waits of several hours - says it will not permit the public or press to attend this week's public board meeting.

It announced the decision on its website, linking it to a reduction of events during "the official national mourning period".

The meeting, which takes place every two months, will still go ahead on Wednesday, with normal attendees and a full agenda, but will be held without a live online link which usually allows the press and public to view proceedings.

EEAST, recently criticised by the CQC, will exclude the press and the public from its next board meeting - Credit: EEAST

Trust spokesman Mark Dwyer said the decision "reflects official national mourning period guidance" and that minutes of the meeting would be published "after the period of mourning has passed".

He said the AGM, scheduled for the same day, would be rearranged "in due course".

He did not provide any specific guidance supporting the decision.

Alex Stewart, chief executive of Healthwatch Norfolk, has criticised the trust, saying such privacy was "almost unprecedented".

He said: "Patients would have understood the meeting being moved to a different day or running digitally with the opportunity to ask questions online.

"Healthwatch Norfolk struggles to understand why the nation’s grief is being used as the reason for a meeting to be held behind closed doors with no opportunity for the public to participate, coupled with no clear date or time for the meeting minutes to be published.

Alex Stewart, chief executive of Healthwatch Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

"We would urge the East of England Ambulance Service to think again. The public should be able to see and understand the reasons for key decisions that are made about their care, and the current period of mourning should not be used as the reason for conducting important meetings in secret."

It comes weeks after the trust received another failing grade from the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

It was rated 'requiring improvement' and will stay in special measures for a third year.

The CQC report found some patients were forced to wait longer than 12 hours before an ambulance arrived, and highlighted bullying, harassment, and staff shortages at the Trust.

Last month a patient died in the back of an EEAST ambulance in the car park of the Norfolk and Norwich hospital.